SLU softball sweeps East Texas

Sean Hoffman, Assistant Sports EditorMarch 10, 2025
Maria Detillier, a junior infielder, eyes the pitcher and prepares to swing.
This past weekend, Southeastern (19-7, 3-0 SLC) swept East Texas A&M  (4-21, 0-3 SLC) for their first conference series.

Game One — Friday, March 7

On Friday, SLU defeated ETAMU in the first game of the doubleheader, 7-2.

Senior center fielder Shenita Tucker gave the Lady Lions the early lead with an RBI from a single in the second inning. 

During the same inning, freshman second baseman Shelby Morris scored from a forced walk with the bases loaded, and senior shortstop Chloe Magee sacrificed a fly ball toward left field, which led Kailey Dixon home to increase their lead, 3-0.

Southeastern continued to increase its lead during the fourth inning. Junior right fielder Kaylee Dixon hit a single that brought a runner home while she aggressively advanced to second after an error made by the East Texas A&M shortstop. 

Morris walked up to the plate, hit a single toward second base and claimed her second RBI as Dixon scored. Morris would add another run after ETAMU made another error in the field.

Magee would be the last runner to make it home, as sophomore third baseman Brilee Ford led the way with a ground ball toward third base.

Southeastern had a 7-0 lead against East Texas A&M, who tried to gain some momentum in the sixth inning, but it wasn’t sufficient.

Junior pitcher Maci LaRue tore batters up with nine strikeouts and zero hits.

“I was ready to come out and make a statement in our first conference game and let them know we’re going to handle our business,” LaRue said

Game Two

That night, Southeastern would keep East Texas A&M scoreless and end the game early in the bottom of the fifth with the 10-run rule.

Junior third baseman Maria Detiller gave SLU the early lead after hitting a triple in center field and earned an RBI from Morris in the bottom of the first.

From there on, the Lady Lions continued to run up the score and finished the night with only one error in the field.

Detiller finished the night tied with two RBIs alongside senior first baseman Maddie Watson. 

As the Lady Lions piled more runs on the scoreboard, Ole Miss transfer Hallie Burns threw four strikeouts and kept East Texas away from home plate in all five innings.

“Our pitching was on point with excellent work from LaRue and Burns, along with a lot of offensive production by multiple hits from Magee and Detiller that helped us win both of these games,” said Head Coach Fremin.

Game Three — Saturday, March 8

Early Saturday morning, ETAMU took the lead over SLU with two runs in the top of the first inning.

Detiller started the morning off with a single up the middle to bring the first run home in the bottom of the first. Senior Brillee Broussard, the pinch runner, took off after Tucker flew out to tie the game 2-2.

To take the lead, Detiller hit a double up toward left-center field to get Magee home to claim her second RBI of the morning. Detiller sped home and scored after Kulivan hit a ground ball and got out on first base.

As the fog cleared, SLU quickly piled up runs and took the lead in the bottom of the third, 4-2.

The Lady Lions scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and ended the game with one more run in the sixth to claim the sweep over East Texas A&M.

LaRue and Burns concluded the final game on the mound with six strikeouts, limiting ETAMU to just two runs.

After the game, Coach Fremin was pleased with the team’s performance and expressed their mid-season goal.

“Our goal now is growth and maturity and improving on their skills and softball IQ,” said coach Fremin.

The Lady Lions will take on North Dakota on March 11 at 6 p.m. You can watch on ESPN+ or tune in on 90.9 The Lion for live coverage.

Visit The Lions Roar for more articles and sports coverage for Southeastern.

