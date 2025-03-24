Students’ guide to the 2025 SGA spring elections

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The SGA spring elections for the big three and senator positions began today, March 24, and will conclude Wednesday, March 26.

The only candidate running for SGA president is Maria Nechaeva, a sophomore integrative biology major. Because she is running unopposed, she will be our next president for the 2025-2026 school year.

Nechaeva has spent about two years in SGA and has already worked closely with the executive branch during her time.

She wants to focus on being the voice of the student body and try to bridge the gap between them and the faculty.

“This year we have seen a lot of growth in student engagement and we want to continue that. I also want to get out a lot of information about our services that many students may not know about,” Nechaeva said.

Candidates running for vice president include Abigail Cloud, a junior history major; Zachary Edwards, a sophomore biochemistry and biological sciences double major; and Abigail “Abby” Thompson, a senior psychology major.

Cloud has been in SGA for two years, serving as a senator of the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, chair of the internal affairs committee, vice chair of the internal affairs committee and senator-at-large.

She has spent her two years in SGA serving in the legislative branch.

“I have been doing this for two years and I feel like I have a solid background. I am running a very student-focused platform. I have noticed within the last couple of years that our student government hasn’t been fighting back and advocating for students. This is something I am passionate about,” Cloud said.

Edwards has been in SGA for about a year. He currently serves as a senator for the College of Science and Technology and the vice-chairperson for the appropriations committee.

If he were to be elected, Edwards would focus on student connection work and try to create a more efficient Senate.

“An improved Senate allows everything else to fall into place. I also really want to utilize the SGA Capital Outlay fund to bring improvements to the Sims Memorial Library, as many students have signaled they are dissatisfied with study spaces,” Edwards said.

Thompson is the final candidate for vice president. She has been a member of SGA for one year and in her time, she has served as the director of outreach. Thompson hopes during her time as vice president, if elected, she will be able to improve the environment in the senate.

“The executive branch feels so much like a family to me. It’s really important that we are able to get along and get comfortable with one another so we can build an environment of respect and trust. Whenever we grow that internally, that’s the only way I think we can truly improve the experience for students,” Thompson said.

Kayla Edwards, a junior communication major, and Raydan Riley, a sophomore marketing major, are the two candidates running for the chief justice position in SGA.

Edwards has been in SGA for about three years, starting in the executive branch. In her time within SGA, she has been director of special events and planning, director of outreach and chief of staff. She is currently a justice.

“Because I have been in SGA for so long, I have seen every side of it. I have been able to hear from start to finish what the students are looking for. Parking is always a major issue that is brought up so that is what my campaign is focused on right now,” Edwards said.

If elected, she hopes to add additional signage and physical maps to make parking easier to understand and more accessible.

Riley joined SGA around two years ago and, since beginning his time, has served as College of Business senator, justice and vice chair of the internal affairs committee.

“Having served in the judicial branch for a year, I know things that need adjusting and more structure. I also want to make things more accessible by bringing the parking rules to students’ attention,” Riley said.

Riley would like to add QR codes to parking signage across campus that would allow students to scan the sign and pull up the exact rules that align with the specific lot. He mentioned he wants to be someone the student bodthemy can trust and has their best interest in mind.

In addition to making the parking information more accessible, Riley would also like to restructure the rules to make it easier to read and understand.

There are also several students running to be senators.

From the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences:

Paige Bigelow, a junior world languages major

Emma Day, a senior history major

Presley McGraw, a freshman psychology major

Amaiyah Griffin, a sophomore political science major

Keara Jade, a sophomore communication major

From the College of Science and Technology:

Alexis Cavalier, a senior biological sciences major

Druid Gibson, a junior biological sciences major

From the College of Nursing and Health Sciences:

Kaleb Melancon, a sophomore kinesiology major

From the College of Honors and Excellence:

Madison Davis, a sophomore art major

Running for senator-at-large include Aamir Ali and Jennifer Kerner.