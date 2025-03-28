The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

SGA holds remembrance ceremony for Keishell Young

Roselyn Rivas, Social Media Editor-in-TrainingMarch 28, 2025
Roselyn Rivas
SGA President Kyle Hidalgo speaks to attendees at the remembrance ceremony for Keishell Young.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On Thursday, March 27, the Southeastern community came together to honor Keishell Young with a candlelit remembrance ceremony, who passed on Sunday, March 23, due to health complications. Young’s family was present at the ceremony, as well as SLU President Dr. William Wainwright and his wife, First Lady Misty Wainwright.

Attendees were given lights to use during the moment of silence and were asked to leave them on for the remainder of the ceremony. 

SGA President Kyle Hidalgo led the ceremony, which began with sending his condolences to Young’s family and thanking those in attendance.

“It warms my heart to see everyone here tonight,” Hidalgo said.

Wainwright said, “To Mr. and Mrs. Brown, and all of Keishell’s family with us, on behalf of our students, faculty, staff, alumni and community, we extend our deepest condolences. Keishell was not only a bright light but a beautiful soul.”  

He commended Young for being a representation of Southeastern’s mission and core values.

Wainwright thanked Dr. Christy Montgomery, assistant vice president of student affairs and dean of students, her office and the Student Government Association for planning the ceremony.

“When Keishell entered Southeastern, she did so with the intention of fulfilling her goals, dreams and her hopes,” Wainwright said. “As a health sciences major, she desired to enter the most noble profession in service and care to others. However, Keishell was called home, where as a believer in Christ, she will continue her spiritual journey.”

To the students, he urged them to listen and share this message: “In honor and remembrance of Keishell, finish strong, achieve your college degree, make a difference in your community, make a meaningful impact on our society and use your education to be a force of peace and progress.”

He closed by sharing a prayer of peace. 

Young’s resident assistant, Lucky Ameh, shared, “She was one of my favorite residents and I’m going to always miss running into her in the hallway, always hearing her sweet voice.”

Ameh was overcome with emotion and Montgomery walked up the stage to comfort him.

Ameh continued, “Grief is a deep sign of love. I pray to God that he gives us the strength for everyone to be strong for Kei.”

Montgomery spoke on behalf of Young’s family. She shared, “They first would like to thank the entire SLU community for all of the support that they have received this past week.”

She continued that Young’s family would like to use the moment to spread education and awareness. 

“In February 2024, Keishell was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. She was 20 years old when she received this diagnosis and was navigating this new health journey over the past year,” Montgomery said. “As we now know, Keishell passed due to the complications related to diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA).”

Montgomery explained that DKA develops when the body does not produce enough insulin to allow blood sugar into the cells to be used for energy. Instead, it uses fat for fuel, which produces a dangerous amount of ketones. 

DKA can be very similar to flu symptoms: Headache, muscle stiffness/aches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, fast deep breathing, etc. 

Montgomery encouraged students to use campus resources, such as the University Health Center, to take care of themselves. 

Montgomery closed, “We are honored to have her and you as a part of our Lion Family.”

Assistant director of the University Counseling Center, Courtney Williams, reminded attendees that resources were available. 

Hidalgo said, “It’s so important that we support one another. Find the people in your life that you love and cherish every moment you get to spend with them.”

He closed by sharing a poem, saying, “A life well lived is a precious gift of hope, of strength, and of grace.”

Young’s family has invited the SLU community to the funeral services on Saturday, March 29. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Hahnville. Attendees are asked to wear shades of pink in honor of Young.

Students can contact the University Counseling Center at 985-549-3894 or visit the office outside the Student Union Breezeway. Students can also contact the center’s ViaLink crisis hotline at 833-603-0008 to speak with a trained specialist.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Roselyn Rivas
Roselyn Rivas, Social Media Content Manager
Roselyn Rivas is a strategic communication major from Gonzales. She recently joined The Lion’s Roar in Fall 2024 and is excited to be on the team. She also holds the role of social media strategist for the Association of Latin American Students, which is an organization dedicated to empowering the Latin community. Planning to graduate in 2026, Rosie aspires to have a career as a social media executive for high-end brands such as Apple or Glossier. When she’s not surfing the media and creating graphics, you can find her with her cats, drinking coffee or with family.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$675
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in News
Hammond's 2025 open municipal primary election will take place on Saturday, March 29.
Four constitutional amendments headline weekend election
The 2025 SGA elections run from Monday, March 24-Wednesday, March 26.
Students’ guide to the 2025 SGA spring elections
SGA Chief Justice candidates Raydan Riley and Kayla Edwards speak to students during the Meet the Candidates forum in the Student Union Breezeway.
2025 SGA candidates share positions during meet and greet
A student passed on Sunday evening in St. Tammany Hall. (Monday, March 24, 2025)
Student passes in St. Tammany Hall
Lucky Ameh and Anyah Matthews address the crowd at the Mardi Gras Centennial Ball.
The good times kept roarin' at the Centennial Ball
Students gathered at the breezeway for the Get Engaged event to connect with other students, student organizations, or Greek life.
Growing the pride, Southeastern sees its biggest spring yet
More in On Campus
Lion's redshirt senior ace Brennan Stuprich fires up the crowd after a key strikeout against McNeese Friday night at the Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.
The Lions fought hard but fell short against McNeese
Former Lady Lions basketball head coach Ayla Guzzardo shows her emotion on the court during the first half of the Southland Conference Women's Basketball Tournament Championship game at the Legacy Center — an arena she will now call home. (Lake Charles - March 13, 2025)
Ayla Guzzardo leaving Southeastern for McNeese
A group of students pose for a photo, enjoying their time at the ball.
Runway-ready lions attend Mardi Gras ball
Junior Lions' pitcher Nick Gisclair gets his first action of the season on the mound for SLU.
Lions baseball claws through Alcorn State with run-rule sweep
CAB and SGA will host a Mardi Gras-themed Centennial ball on Thursday, March 6.
CAB, SGA to host roaring masquerade experience
Construction crews continue to work on D Vickers, hoping to be finished by the end of the summer.
Construction, renovations continue on D Vickers
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$675
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal