The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Strawberry Prism | How a global crisis brought my family together

Ian Stewart, Opinions Editor April 29, 2025
Ian Stewart
To opinions editor Ian Stewart, this piece of carved wooden art is a symbol of unity and family.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Even though so much of the time revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic feels like a blur at times, I remember the initial transition for myself and my family to quarantine happening fairly slowly. 

The school week started off average enough, with the exception of knowing the virus was spreading throughout the United States. At the time, as a junior in high school, things were following their usual pattern: go to school, then musical rehearsal, go to work part-time on the weekend, nothing out of the ordinary at the time. 

Then schools were ordered to close and eventually everyone considered to be a non-essential worker was ordered to quarantine a couple weeks later. 

My parents’ jobs weren’t included in that category, so outside of the new social distancing precautions at their workplaces, COVID didn’t significantly alter their presence in and out of the house. The school my older sister worked at closed for a few months; she had been living with us since graduating from SLU. 

Even though my personal life didn’t get thrown out of balance in a very dramatic way, I was more than aware that other people around me weren’t as fortunate. This became more and more true as the lockdown continued and the death toll grew. 

I had already begun to realize how precious our experiences with the people around us are, due to previous circumstances, but witnessing the impact this virus and lockdown had on the world around me gave me a new perspective on my relationships with my loved ones. 

During the time we were all together, I realized we all seemed to unite and bond over two things: food and our favorite movies and shows. I always enjoyed both of my parents’ cooking and I had gotten to a point where I wanted to make some of my own dishes and foods I had seen them make for years.

Even if we weren’t cooking and just ordered takeout, we still spent our time outside,telling stories, reminiscing about family and friends and laughing about any crazy thing we saw at work or school. Most of the time, the food wasn’t what I remember most about those meals; it was just getting the chance to laugh. 

The same thing goes for the movies or shows we watched. It was more satisfying to just be there with them and share the experience of watching something together. 

This is something I still enjoy doing with my family and it’s still some of the best moments in my life. 

 Even in the moments when we were tuned into the news and watched with dread the updates on COVID cases, I was aware that I was fortunate enough to have a family I could lean on and look forward to the next day with.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Ian Stewart
Ian Stewart, Opinions Editor
Ian Stewart is a creative writing major from Baton Rouge. He joined The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2021 and will graduate in the Spring of 2025. He enjoys watching movies, listening to music, reading and writing. After graduating, Ian plans on working as a copy editor and fiction writer. 
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$675
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Showcase
Senior outfielder Ariel Gomez slides into second base during the Lady Lions' matchup against Nicholls.
Last Week in Sports - April 27
Woodlawn High School graduates sit six feet apart awaiting the ceremony to commence. (May 2020)
Strawberry Prism | Cap and gown, but locked down
The Manchac Review is SLU's journal for creative writing and art.
Manchac Review sheds light on local creative writing talent
Lions football plays a scrimmage match during Super Lion Saturday. (Hammond, La. - Strawberry Stadium, Saturday, April 5, 2025)
Lions gear up for 2025 season
One of the many nature walks news editor Lindsay Miller took to clear her head during the early months of COVID.
Strawberry Prism | Memories from the pandemic
Senior outside hitter Cicily Hidalgo takes flight, leaping high to spike the ball down with vigor against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. (Hammond, La. - University Center, Nov. 7, 2024)
Cicily Hidalgo’s career at Southeastern and beyond
More in Strawberry Prism
Essential work varied from person to person. In news editor Lindsay Miller's case, she was a server, and her job got flipped upside down.
Strawberry Prism | Being essential amidst global chaos
Strawberry Prism | The highs and lows of marijuana use
Strawberry Prism | The highs and lows of marijuana use
Strawberry Prism | One person, two lives – but where is home?
Strawberry Prism | One person, two lives – but where is home?
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$675
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal