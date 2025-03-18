The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Strawberry Prism | Being essential amidst global chaos

Lindsay Miller, News EditorMarch 18, 2025
Lindsay Miller
Essential work varied from person to person. In news editor Lindsay Miller’s case, she was a server, and her job got flipped upside down.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The alarm went off a bit later that morning, but I wasn’t complaining. The air was still and quiet and felt like a blanket trying to keep me inside. 

The world outside of my safe haven was almost equally as quiet. Radios and newscasts warned people to remain in their homes, and yet I was getting ready. I showered, did my hair, brushed my teeth, grabbed my mask and went out the door. 

I was deemed an “essential worker,” which meant while the world quarantined, I was pushed into the unknown and expected to just handle it the best I could. 

Handled it, I did; I begrudgingly walked into the restaurant and listened to my superiors explain how they were going to handle the situation. Ignoring social distancing rules, my coworkers sat shoulder to shoulder listening to the transformation of our jobs. 

Even though restaurants were supposed to be closed, we remained open, only offering take out. The idea was people would call in orders and line up as if it were carpool at their child’s elementary school. 

The first day of being open this way was slow, but once the word got out, it got so busy I was making more money in tips than I was just as a regular server. I loved it.

I’m an introvert so even though I work in the service industry, it drains me. This was the perfect compromise. 

One major problem with the new way of things was that I, along with my coworkers, had to proceed with extreme caution. Not only did I live in a house where contracting COVID could be deadly for some family members, but I also had no idea what the situation was for others. 

Maintaining cleanliness was of utmost importance to my coworkers and I as we tried to navigate a rapidly changing environment. 

Through the changing tides, I too changed. With the abundance of free time, even while on the clock, my mind would wander. The local news would play repetitiously on the flat screen at the bar. 

This was around the time I was looking into different career paths I wanted to pursue. I knew I enjoyed writing, but I wanted to be able to help my local community in some kind of way. 

With all of the coverage on the unrest accompanied by the constant coverage of the pandemic, I figured I could combine my passions and pursue journalism. 

It was the time spent working in the restaurant, serving food to fearful yet hopeful individuals and spending hours listening to a television drone on about the chaotic times that helped me realize what I truly valued and wanted to pursue.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Lindsay Miller
Lindsay Miller, News Editor
Lindsay Miller
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$650
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Showcase
Lady Lions players from left, Jalencia Pierre, Taylor Bell, Tyreona Sibley and Kaili Chamberlin return to the court following a timeout.
Lady Lions fall short in SLC Tournament championship
Graduate SLU guard Alexius Horne launches a three against UIW in the semifinals of the Southland Conference Women's Basketball Tournament Championship at the Legacy Center in Lake Charles.
SLU overpowers UIW, books championship berth
Lucky Ameh and Anyah Matthews address the crowd at the Mardi Gras Centennial Ball.
The good times kept roarin' at the Centennial Ball
Maria Detillier, a junior infielder, eyes the pitcher and prepares to swing.
SLU softball sweeps East Texas
A group of students pose for a photo, enjoying their time at the ball.
Runway-ready lions attend Mardi Gras ball
Students gathered at the breezeway for the Get Engaged event to connect with other students, student organizations, or Greek life.
Growing the pride, Southeastern sees its biggest spring yet
More in Strawberry Prism
Strawberry Prism | The highs and lows of marijuana use
Strawberry Prism | The highs and lows of marijuana use
Strawberry Prism | One person, two lives – but where is home?
Strawberry Prism | One person, two lives – but where is home?
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$650
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal