A berry sweet tradition: SLU welcomes spring with Strawberry Jubilee

The Campus Activities Board (CAB) held the annual Strawberry Jubilee on Wednesday, April 16 in the Student Union Breezeway, commemorating the beginning of spring and bringing the campus community together.

Strawberry Jubilee is a spring campus tradition similar to the fall Gumbo YaYa. The celebration begins each with the traditional cake cutting by Miss Southeastern Eva Delatte, SLU President Dr. William S. Wainwright and First Lady Misty Wainwright.

“It’s our time to really honor a long-standing tradition at the university, but also inspire our students as we head into spring break,” Wainwright said.

More than 30 SLU clubs and organizations shared their displays and set up activities such as face painting, basketball and stuffing a plushie.

As Wainwright noted, student engagement is meaningful for Southeastern and the community.

The event also featured performances by Code Green, Flipside Dance and SLU Cheer, along with appearances from Roomie and Blush Berry.

Soya Chapman, a senior marketing major, wanted to celebrate one of her last events as a student.

“I haven’t been in the past few years and it was really nice. I loved the new stuffed llama, the jambalaya was good and the environment was fun and cozy,” Chapman said.

Strawberry Jubilee Marketing and Media Manager Anthony Garner shared his insights on the planning process and how the university team worked together to bring the event to life.

“Since it is a huge event, it was a bit stressful because we wanted to make sure everything is precise and in line with everything,” Garner said.

Sunny and warm weather accompanied the event’s success, allowing students to fully enjoy the activities, try different food and engage in campus life.