Coach Guzzardo leads mass exodus to McNeese

Former women’s basketball Head Coach Ayla Guzzardo left SLU for the head coaching job at McNeese. Much of the program has left for Lake Charles as well.

Nine players, three coaches and two support staff members have moved from Hammond, America, to Cowgirl Country.

The players include junior forward Mo’Nique Joseph, sophomore guard Avari Berry, freshman guard Jaslynn Walter, freshman guard Tyreona Sibley, senior guard Kali Chamberlin, junior guard Allasia Washington, junior guard Jalencia Pierre, senior guard Arianna Patton and junior forward Lexi Alexander.

Former assistant women’s basketball coach and recruiting coordinator Ronneka Robertson, former assistant women’s basketball coach and director of player development Hailey Giaratano, former team manager Collia Tobias and former social media manager Altoris “Tre” Jordan have also left for McNeese.

In March, Southeastern hired Jeff Dow as the new head coach, who previously coached at the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW), to rebuild the team. In April, he welcomed a new staff of coaches to assist him.

Hammond native Regan Bolton was hired as the new assistant coach, along with Kenna Keys, who will also help with recruiting. Alongside the assistant coaches, 40-year coaching veteran John Ishee has been appointed the associate coach.

Coach Dow came here with only fifth-year senior guard Mackenie Lewis-Thomas on the bench, who didn’t transfer with the rest. As of now, Dow has gained eight players for the Lady Lions.

Before the summer, he was able to bring senior guard Aliyah Collins and sophomore guard Eryn McKinzie with him from UIW.

They then grabbed junior forward Bethany Graves, sophomore guard Natalie Huff, junior forward Aisha Marten-Coney, junior guard Emma Luico and junior guard Fatime Seck from the transfer portal.

Mia Ramos is the only recruited freshman who signed with SLU and looks to fill the guard position.

“I wanted a blend of experienced players and freshmen, but the best way for us to be competitive next season was to lean on the transfer portal ourselves,” Dow said.

Guzzardo left the women’s basketball program better than she found it. With her career at Southeastern, she won coach of the year twice and led the Lady Lions to the SLC tournament for the last five seasons, with a 122-105 overall record and 87-54 against Southland opponents.

Before Dow was announced as the new head coach, he led UIW to their third consecutive appearance in the SLC tournament as the fourth seed with a first-round bye. Then he finished the season after he led the team to the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT).

In his 2023-24 season with the University of the Incarnate Word, Dow also led the Lady Cardinals to a school-best 19-11 record during the 2023-2024 season.

Dow shared his vision for the basketball program, including what he wants next season to look like.

“It’s going to be a very unique season. Most of the players coming in might feel like freshmen because 90% of them will be new to our system, and next year is going to be about building the new foundation for the team in future seasons,” Dow said.

In the end, Dow is excited to take over as head coach at SLU and looks forward to keeping the Lady Lions competitive.

“I want us to win. It’s how I’m wired. Alongside building the foundation, I want us to qualify for the tournament, no matter how many wins or losses we might have,” Dow said.

The team will focus on training in the offseason and prepare for next season.

