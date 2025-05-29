The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Coach Guzzardo leads mass exodus to McNeese

Sean Hoffman and Edward BoudreauxMay 29, 2025
Sean Hoffman
Former Head Coach Ayla Guzzardo directs her squad during the Lady Lions’ match against UNO. (Hammond, La – University Center, Feb. 6, 2025)
Former women’s basketball Head Coach Ayla Guzzardo left SLU for the head coaching job at McNeese. Much of the program has left for Lake Charles as well.

Nine players, three coaches and two support staff members have moved from Hammond, America, to Cowgirl Country.

The players include junior forward Mo’Nique Joseph, sophomore guard Avari Berry, freshman guard Jaslynn Walter, freshman guard Tyreona Sibley, senior guard Kali Chamberlin, junior guard Allasia Washington, junior guard Jalencia Pierre, senior guard Arianna Patton and junior forward Lexi Alexander.

Former assistant women’s basketball coach and recruiting coordinator Ronneka Robertson, former assistant women’s basketball coach and director of player development Hailey Giaratano, former team manager Collia Tobias and former social media manager Altoris “Tre” Jordan have also left for McNeese.

In March, Southeastern hired Jeff Dow as the new head coach, who previously coached at the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW), to rebuild the team. In April, he welcomed a new staff of coaches to assist him. 

Hammond native Regan Bolton was hired as the new assistant coach, along with Kenna Keys, who will also help with recruiting. Alongside the assistant coaches, 40-year coaching veteran John Ishee has been appointed the associate coach.

Coach Dow came here with only fifth-year senior guard Mackenie Lewis-Thomas on the bench, who didn’t transfer with the rest. As of now, Dow has gained eight players for the Lady Lions.

Before the summer, he was able to bring senior guard Aliyah Collins and sophomore guard Eryn McKinzie with him from UIW. 

They then grabbed junior forward Bethany Graves, sophomore guard Natalie Huff, junior forward Aisha Marten-Coney, junior guard Emma Luico and junior guard Fatime Seck from the transfer portal.

Mia Ramos is the only recruited freshman who signed with SLU and looks to fill the guard position.

“I wanted a blend of experienced players and freshmen, but the best way for us to be competitive next season was to lean on the transfer portal ourselves,” Dow said.

Guzzardo left the women’s basketball program better than she found it. With her career at Southeastern, she won coach of the year twice and led the Lady Lions to the SLC tournament for the last five seasons, with a 122-105 overall record and 87-54 against Southland opponents.

Before Dow was announced as the new head coach, he led UIW to their third consecutive appearance in the SLC tournament as the fourth seed with a first-round bye. Then he finished the season after he led the team to the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT).

In his 2023-24 season with the University of the Incarnate Word, Dow also led the Lady Cardinals to a school-best 19-11 record during the 2023-2024 season.

Dow shared his vision for the basketball program, including what he wants next season to look like.

“It’s going to be a very unique season. Most of the players coming in might feel like freshmen because 90% of them will be new to our system, and next year is going to be about building the new foundation for the team in future seasons,” Dow said.

 In the end, Dow is excited to take over as head coach at SLU and looks forward to keeping the Lady Lions competitive.

“I want us to win. It’s how I’m wired. Alongside building the foundation, I want us to qualify for the tournament, no matter how many wins or losses we might have,” Dow said.

The team will focus on training in the offseason and prepare for next season.

Visit The Lion’s Roar for more articles and southeastern sports coverage.

About the Contributors
Sean Hoffman
Sean Hoffman, Assistant Sports Editor
Sean Hoffman is a junior sports communication major from Gonzales. He plans to graduate in the Fall of 2026 and plans to work in the sports media industry. His goals are to become a professional sports writer and to start his own sports talk show in the future. Sean enjoys taking photos at sporting events to grow his social media page to show others you can do anything and everything you put your mind to. In his free time, Sean enjoys watching horror movies with friends and going out to watch football on the weekends.
Edward Boudreaux
Edward Boudreaux, Staff Videographer
Edward Boudreaux is a freshman economics major from New Orleans who joined the Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2024; he expects to graduate in May of 2028. Edward envisions himself going into trade law after he graduates and moving abroad to Europe for work. He is also an Eagle Scout who loves to travel, be outdoors, read historical texts, go to Saints games, play basketball, listen to music and play board games.
