Last Week in Sports – August 25-31

Sean Hoffman and Taisia BolsovaSeptember 9, 2025
Taisia Bolsova
Freshman outside hitter Abigail Bailey served the ball across the net to help the Lady Lions win.
Volleyball (Indoor)

The Southeastern volleyball team opened its 2025 season with an impressive performance at the Southeastern Showdown in Hammond, finishing the weekend undefeated with three straight victories. 

On Friday, the Lady Lions swept both ULM (25-9, 25-18, 25-16) and Louisiana Tech (25-20, 25-19, 25-13) in straight sets, controlling the pace on both offense and defense. The strong start set the tone heading into Saturday, when Southeastern faced a tough win against Jackson State (25-19, 22-25, 17-25, 28-26, 15-12)

Southeastern started strong, taking the first set, but the Tigers responded by taking the next two. The Lady Lions appeared on the brink of defeat in the fourth set but battled through four match points to force a decisive fifth set. 

In the final set, Southeastern took an early 7-4 lead thanks to key kills from Logarbo and McKelvey and never looked back, closing out the match.

Coach Lee McBride, who began last year as associate head coach and was promoted to head coach this season, started his era with three straight wins.

“It was great for us to face the adversity in this last match. Jackson State played a really focused game all weekend, and I am really happy with the way we came back and started fighting for the match,” McBride said.

Red-shirt senior Lexi Gonzalez appraised McBride’s positive influence on the team. 

“Coach Lee has to be one of the most positive coaches I’ve had. He makes us come to practice with confidence and high energy. That is why we are playing great and having so much fun, with the way he treats us and teaches us how to play volleyball,” Gonzalez said.

Football

The Southeastern football team started its season with a loss on the road against Louisiana Tech, 24-0.

The final score might sound defeating, but SLU played the game a lot closer than the score suggests.

On offense, switch the two transfer quarterbacks, junior Carson Camp and sophomore Kyle Lowe. While they couldn’t lead the offense to score, they combined for more yards than LA Tech, with 147 yards in the air and 126 yards on the ground.

Both quarterbacks threw an interception, but the Lions’ defense made up for it with four sacks and three turnovers.

“The turnovers played a huge role in our mistakes on Saturday, and we got nothing from that. We had great numbers in yards and on defense, but the disappointment that lost us the game all comes down to things we can control, which is a good thing that we can work on them,” Head Coach Frank Scelfo said. 

The senior linebacker, KK Reno, led the defense with 10 tackles alongside Ian Conerly-Goodley, since he finished the game with nine stops.

The defense also limited them to 3 for 10 on third down conversions and led with three sacks. 

During the final quarter, SLU ran the ball deep into the Bulldogs’ territory, seeking to score before the ball was stripped from the graduate running back Jaedon Henry in the red zone and scooped up to score the last touchdown of the night.

They had one last opportunity to score, but Camp was sacked near the red zone for a turnover on downs.

Soccer

Over the weekend, the Lady Lions suffered a tough loss on the road against the University of South Alabama, 3-1.

SLU played defense for the majority of the first period since the Lady Jaguars kept the ball on the Southeastern side of the pitch.

Early in the second period, freshman midfielder Sally Bero took the first shot for Southeastern towards the top left corner of the South Alabama goal but was denied by their goalkeeper.

Early in the second period, the Lady Jaguars scored off an assist from a corner kick and managed to score two more times throughout the match.

While SLU was down 3-0 within the final minutes, junior midfielder Brooke Opferman scored a 

goal off a corner kick that hit off a South Alabama player to end the game with one point.

Cross Country

The Southeastern cross country team completed its first meet of the season at the Battle of New Orleans versus other Louisiana schools.

Most of the team this year is composed of new runners under their new coach, Louden Boudreaux. The women’s team finished in eighth place while the men’s team secured seventh place.

Junior Ava Pitarro was the first runner to finish the women’s 4k race for the Lady Lions when she crossed the finish line at 15:12.36. Right behind her was sophomore JoAnna Cornette, closing in at 17:07.24.

The next runner to cross the finish line was sophomore Mya Parker, who finished in 18:18.56, followed by senior Laney Gardner, who finished in 18:23.14, and Callie Arthur, who finished in 20:23.22.

For the men’s race, sophomore Tanner Salsman finished the men’s 5K race in 16:35.76, followed by sophomore Bryce Johnson at 17:57.31. 

Not far behind was newcomer Matthew Norman, who finished the race in 17:23.0.

Freshman D’Juan Joseph crossed the finish line first, followed by senior Landen Schillage with a time of 18:00.86.

Freshman Matthew Berthelot was the final Lion to finish and clocked in at 18:28.24.

Next week, the team will race in the only cross-country relay of the season at the LSU Invitational. 

The men will run the 2x4K relay at 8:15 a.m., followed by the women’s 2x3K relay at 8 a.m. on September 12 at the LSU UREC Field Complex.

Softball

Last week, Southeastern Softball showed off its full schedule on the athletics website.

The Lady Lions will begin their eight exhibition games throughout the fall and play Pensacola on Sept. 36 at North Oaks Park.

Baseball

The baseball team announced only the conference portion of its schedule, which showed it will play the Pontchartrain Bowl in Hammond this year and begin conference play on the road against Northwestern State.

Sean Hoffman
Sean Hoffman, Sports Editor
Sean Hoffman is a senior sports communication major from Gonzales. He plans to graduate in the Spring of 2026 and plans to work in the sports media industry. His goals are to become a professional sports writer and to start his own sports talk show. Sean enjoys taking photos at sporting events to grow his social media presence, showing others that you can accomplish anything and everything you put your mind to. In his free time, he also enjoys watching horror movies with friends and watching football on the weekends.
