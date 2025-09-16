OPINION | CPB cuts risk putting local stations on mute

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On August 1, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced it would be gradually reducing its operations in the wake of a federal recession package and the FY 2026 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies (Labor-H) appropriations bill, which will cut funding for the CPB.

This decision by President Donald Trump is motivated by the belief that government funding of news media is not only outdated and unnecessary, but also a source of liberal political bias on the part of CPB and its subsidiaries, the Public Broadcasting Corporation (PBS) and National Public Radio (NPR).

Longtime viewers have expressed concern that younger generations may miss out on new shows. While I do share a similar feeling, as I personally have many fond memories of the children’s shows made by PBS, my wider feelings against this funding cut have more to do with the negative effect this will have on the smaller stations that receive the majority of their funding from CPB and the impact this will have on more remote communities in the country.

I want to establish that my views on this current situation regarding CPB is related to the diminished access to important information and the devaluing of public access media, not throwing my hat in a pseudo-culture war.

I understand the loudest champions for defunding public broadcasting, both now and historically, have tended to be right-wing figures and criticisms of current programming on PBS for involving plotlines including LGBTQ+ characters.

The reality of public access media is going to involve having programming from individuals or groups who may or may not align with your view of the world. This criticism from right-wing media and political figures is not unanimous among the political right as a whole.

According to a study published in the Journal of Communication, 54.5% of self-identified conservatives and 58.5% of self-identified liberals consider PBS to be a major source of news and information.

With this out of the way, taking a look at the effect this will have on local stations, particularly in rural areas, was what got my attention. Larger stations tend to have other sources of funding, like donations from viewers and listeners, whereas smaller ones that are more dependent on the CPB will be more likely to shut down.

These smaller and more rural stations are the ones that receive the most aid from CPB’s funding, approximately 17% of an average rural station’s revenue. If these stations disappear, safety and emergency alerts, as well as local news and voices, will be lost.

KSLU Radio General Manager Damon Sunde said the funding cut will impact the station’s operations, but he still encourages local support to help keep the radio station alive.

“CPB’s Community Service grant provided KSLU with consistent funding for more than 40 years. The funding cut will make an impact and requires some tough decisions to be made. That said, we are grateful for the fantastic support from the student body, Dr. Wainwright and his administration, and our listeners. Public support will allow the station to survive while we work to minimize the impact of the cuts, turning a negative into a positive,” Sunde said.

Having non-commercial and public access media is important and this decision sets a bad precedent for independent media by limiting the opportunities local figures and other individuals have to share insightful and important information.

Dr. Joe Burns, communication department head and host of the KSLU show “Rock School,” also spoke about the struggles the station will face in the wake of the cut, but acknowledged how support from the university keeps the station in operation.

“The loss of funds will certainly make it more difficult for KSLU. However, we are a university station with the support of the school. That’s a tremendous help. It’s allowing the station to continue and allowing me to continue putting out my show, ‘Rock School,’” Burns said.