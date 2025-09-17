Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

SLU overcomes adversity to defeat Southern on Senior Night

Sean Hoffman, Sports EditorSeptember 17, 2025
Sean Hoffman
Ella Quinlan got crowded by hugs from her teammates after taking the lead over Southern.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Last weekend, Southeastern achieved its first win of the season against Southern on senior night, 2-0.

Before the game, the six seniors on the team were honored with a tribute: forward Emma Ramsey, midfielder Rylee Franklin, midfielder Maggie Denison, midfielder Eve Frousiakis, midfielder Sam Ostrowski, and midfielder Mia Martin.

On the pitch, both teams struggled to get in sync in the first half. The Lady Lions came out aggressively and put pressure on the Lady Jaguars and held them to no goals through the first half.

Throughout the beginning of the season, SLU faced problems slowing down their opponents in the first half and strived for a win. 

After the team suffered a tough loss to Jackson State in the season home opener and tied the last two games on the road, Southeastern came out in the second half on the run and immediately forced the ball to the other side of the pitch. 

Around the 50-minute mark, sophomore defender Ella Quinlan scored the first goal of the night with an assist from sophomore midfielder Charlotte Lewis.

“This was a giant turning point for our team, after the last game, we came up with an entirely new strategy and to see us practice it so then executing the way it was meant to run, helped us get the win,” Quinlan said about the team’s new game plan.

Southern drove the ball towards the Lady Lions’ goal a few times to score, but the defense kept them from scoring with some assistance from the junior goalie, Kendall Curran.

Then SLU maneuvered the ball down the pitch to apply more pressure on the Lady Jaguars’ defense and tire them out.

After they put the ball back into play off a corner kick near Southern’s goal, Emma Ramsey scored the second goal with an assist from her teammate Lainey Connell.

During the post-game, Ramsey described the team’s performance and what it took to win their first match of the season.

“Winning this game felt amazing since we’ve been working our tails off every day, getting closer as a team, working as a unit, and it feels nice that the hard work is paying off,” Ramsey said

In the end, the team was ecstatic for the win, and Head Coach Nathan Gillespie congratulated them. He expressed that during practice, the team watched film and helped them tweak their formations.

“We’re happy with our performance tonight. We highlighted our weaknesses on film, where we possessed the ball and were vulnerable, then spent all week working on a different tactic to create a different attacking structure to help make us more defensive and revert it to another shape so we can kill the game while we limit chances against us.”

Ramsey and Quinlan shared that the team never moped about the tough start of the season and said they always stay positive while working hard.

“Right when you lose, it’s an awful feeling, but there was no point we moped during practice, our team is always at it the next day,” Ramsey said before Quinlan added, “If anything, it helped us place that chip on our shoulder and show that we’re tired of losing and gave us the motivation to win.”

Next game, Southeastern will travel to UTRGV and start conference play on Sept. 21 at 1 p.m., following the cancellation of the match versus Mississippi Valley State.

Visit The Lion’s Roar for more articles and sports coverage.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Sean Hoffman
Sean Hoffman, Sports Editor
Sean Hoffman is a senior sports communication major from Gonzales. He plans to graduate in the Spring of 2026 and plans to work in the sports media industry. His goals are to become a professional sports writer and to start his own sports talk show. Sean enjoys taking photos at sporting events to grow his social media presence, showing others that you can accomplish anything and everything you put your mind to. In his free time, he also enjoys watching horror movies with friends and watching football on the weekends.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$675
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Showcase
The SLU volleyball team huddle after every point to talk strategy before the next serve.
Last Week in Sports 9/8-9/14
Two young men are posing for a picture outdoors. The man on the left has curly brown hair and is wearing a dark blue tank top and light-colored shorts. He has his arm around the other man. The man on the right is wearing a light-colored baseball cap backward, sunglasses, a striped polo shirt, and dark shorts. Both men have their hands extended forward, forming a shape with their thumbs and index fingers. To their left is a large, red letter 'E' structure. In the background, there are white tents, yellow portable toilets, trees, and other people in a grassy area, suggesting an outdoor event or gathering.
SLU students take on game day fashion
Generate alt text for this image This image is an infographic titled "SELU Student Resources" in the center, with a circular flow of six numbered student resources around it. Each resource is listed within a colored bubble, following the flow of arrows. The resources are: Lion Traxx and Routes (green bubble) University Health Center/Counseling Center & LionUp Collegiate Recovery (orange bubble) LionSafe App & University Police BlueLight Poles (light green bubble) Campus Dish Online Mane Dish Menu (dark green bubble) Student Walkway Tunnel (orange bubble) The Rec Center (light green bubble) The background is a gradient of green and yellow colors.
Student resources available on campus
A black background with a brick wall texture displays the text "CPB experiences loss of federal funding" underlined at the top. Below the text, in the center, is a white "cpb" logo. On either side of the logo, there are white outlines of broadcasting towers, emitting radiating wave symbols.
OPINION | CPB cuts risk putting local stations on mute
Junior wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux leaps for the acrobatic grab over the Mississippi Valley State defender, falling into the endzone for another Lions touchdown. (Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 – Hammond, La.)
Lions devour Delta Devils, drop 50-burger in home opener
Freshman outside hitter Abigail Bailey served the ball across the net to help the Lady Lions win.
Last Week in Sports - August 25-31
More in Sports
Senior midfielder Rylee Frankiln navigates the ball through multiple Jackson State defenders.
Lady Lions fall short in home-opener against Jackson State
A graphic with a pale green background and a yellow, textured paint stroke across the center. The text, in a retro green font, reads, "Mental Health Matters." Above this, smaller text says, "September is Suicide Awareness Month." Below the main text, smaller font reads, "Attend Talks Saves Lives by the AFSP."
Learn about suicide prevention with Talks Saves Lives
A wide-angle, action-oriented photograph of a college football game. The main focus is a player in a yellow and green Southeastern Louisiana University (SLU) uniform, who is celebrating with his arm raised and finger pointed upwards. Another player in a similar uniform stands behind him, while other players in both yellow and red uniforms are visible on the field. The stadium stands and a crowd are in the blurry background.
SLU Stirrup: Lions football looks to leap for greater heights
A female soccer player in a hot pink jersey, shorts and socks is kicking a neon yellow soccer ball on a grassy field at night. Her body is angled as she follows through with her kick. In the background, there are stadium bleachers, a few other players, and a dark sky with trees.
SLU Stirrup: Improvement is the goal for soccer, volleyball
Onyah Favour competes at the Southland Conference Indoor Track Championship in Birmingham, AL on March 2, 2025. Favour finished her sophomore season after she placed sixth in the Women’s NCAA Division I Outdoor National Championship Semifinal 400-meter dash.
Onyah Favour stays on the grind through the off-season
Image showcasing the six individuals inducted into the College Sports Communicators Hall of Fame for 2025.
Hymel inducted into College Sports Communicators Hall of Fame
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$675
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal