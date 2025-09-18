Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Last Week in Sports 9/8-9/14

Sean Hoffman and Baylor BeggsSeptember 18, 2025
Sean Hoffman
The SLU volleyball team huddle after every point to talk strategy before the next serve.
Volleyball

The undefeated Lady Lions traveled on their road swing to South Alabama and then to Tulane for the Jaguar Invitational, where they unfortunately ended their undefeated streak with two consecutive losses.

While in Mobile, Ayla Klingenberg led the team with nine kills on 14 attacks during the sets to try and close out the close match, but came up short, resulting in the first team loss with sets being 22-25, 20-25, and 18-25. 

Up next in Jaguar Gymnasium was the match against Tulane, resulting in another unfortunate 3-1 loss. With game leaders Kyra McKelvey (16 kills) and Alexis Logarbo (8 kills), SLU managed to win a set and even put up major points on the board. 

Despite all of their hard work putting points on the board, Southeastern managed to get its second consecutive loss on the road during the Invitational. 

Continuing on the road, SLU goes up against LSU in a high-energy match. The Lady Lions fought valiantly against the Lady Tigers, resulting in close games in all three sets. Lexi Gonzalez (libero) helped the team with 11 digs and Kyra McKelvey with a game-high 11 kills during the set. 

Through all of the kills and attacks of the match, the sets ended 18-25, 17-25, and got to set point with the third set ending in a 24-26 loss. During the intense match, our Lady Lions never gave up through all of the Lady Tigers’ dedicated scoring drive. 

Next up to conclude their road trip swing, Southeastern matches Texas A&M at 6 p.m. tonight in College Station.

Cross Country

On Friday morning, the Southeastern cross country team competed in the LSU Invitational at the LSU UREC and achieved better results than in the Battle for New Orleans.

In this unique relay, the men ran a 2x4k relay before the women had to run a 2x3k relay.

Together, the men placed fourth while the women placed fifth and felt more adequate since the race depended on groups rather than individual runners.

 Compared to the last meet, where each runner ran individually, the men finished seventh and the women finished eighth.

The only runner who raced ungrouped was senior Landen Schillage, who crossed the finish line first for the Lions, covering his split in 13:20.70 in 14th place. 

His teammate, sophomore Tanner Salsman, finished 17th in 13:27.70, before sophomore Bryce Johnson finished 30th in 13:57.83.

The best pair for the men was Johnson and Joseph, who achieved their highest ranking in 14th place.

Then, freshman Matthew Norman placed 32nd in 14:17.60, freshman D’Juan Joseph at 33rd in 14:20.20, freshman Matthew Berthelot placed 41st in 15:28.90 and junior Triston Watford came in 43rd in 16:07.20.

For the Lady Lions, junior Ava Pitarro was the first to finish, clocking in at 11:36.34, followed by sophomore Mya Parker, who finished 49th at 13:59.10. The two were paired and placed 18th together. 

Sophomore JoAnna Corrette placed 44th at 13:08.70, senior Laney Gardner placed 48th in 13:58.26, and freshman Callie Arthur was the last to finish at 51st in 15:52.20.

Pitarro and Parker were the best pair after they placed 18th among the other groups.

SLU’s next cross-country team will train for another week before traveling to the Nicholls Cross Country Invitational at 8 a.m. on Sept. 27. 

The women will run a 5k course before the men start their four-mile run at 8:30 that morning.

Sean Hoffman
Sean Hoffman, Sports Editor
Sean Hoffman is a senior sports communication major from Gonzales. He plans to graduate in the Spring of 2026 and plans to work in the sports media industry. His goals are to become a professional sports writer and to start his own sports talk show. Sean enjoys taking photos at sporting events to grow his social media presence, showing others that you can accomplish anything and everything you put your mind to. In his free time, he also enjoys watching horror movies with friends and watching football on the weekends.
Baylor Beggs
Baylor Beggs, Staff Reporter
Baylor Beggs is a freshman pursuing a major in sports communication, with hopes to become a sports reporter on ESPN. She is a first-year staff reporter, although she has had experience in this field for a little over two years now. After graduation, Baylor plans to move to Atlanta or any other big city and work for a sports team on her path to working for ESPN. In her free time, she enjoys reading, painting, hanging out with her sorority sisters of Alpha Sigma Tau (AST), watching documentaries to further her learning, and trying new foods. She is so excited to start her first year of college doing what she loves at this team, whether it’s sports reporting or news in general!
