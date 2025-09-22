SLU shows improvement in loss to LSU

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern lost to the LSU Tigers 56-10 in Death Valley on Saturday evening.

Southeastern started their opening drive in the Tigers’ red zone after the SLU defense forced LSU to punt, but only got to the 19-yard line and fell short before the first down.

On their next drive, LSU marched down the red zone and scored off a quarterback sneak from senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to get on the board first.

As the game progressed, SLU struggled to get the offense past the 50-yard line for the majority of the game.

The Green and Gold found a way to add points on the board from a pass caught by the junior running back Deante Jackson in the third quarter. Southeastern would finish the game with 10 points following a late field goal in the fourth quarter from graduate kicker Guillermo Rodriguez.

It’s worth mentioning that the Lions’ defense performed well against an FBS opponent despite LSU having multiple scoring drives.

Senior defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor displayed his effectiveness within the trenches, while KK Reno showcased his talent in the backfield.

Proctor finished the game with five total tackles, including two big sacks totaling 20 yards for loss. Reno finished with the most tackles on the Lions’ defense.

A few days before the big game, Head Coach Frank Scelfo publicly expressed on ESPN 104.5 that his focus is on how the team would address the self-inflicted wounds they suffered from on offense against Louisiana Tech.

The root causes of these problems are the Lions’ discipline regarding penalties and their ability to execute successful drives. Despite the loss, Scelfo had positive takeaways pertaining to these issues, as the team only had two penalties and zero turnovers.

Playing against the fourth-ranked team in the nation, everyone assumed LSU’s talent would completely outmatch Southeastern, but that wasn’t always the case. Proctor arguably played up to LSU’s level of competition.

Alongside Proctor, some former Lions showcased their talent while donning the Purple and Gold, including LSU tight end Bauer Sharp.

In the post-game conference, Tigers Head Coach Brian Kelly expressed Sharp’s leadership on and off the field after he transferred to the FBS level.

“There is a common saying that a good player is the one who affects others around him, and his passion for the game lifts his teammates,” Kelly said.

Sharp began his college career as a quarterback but later transitioned to tight end while playing for the Lions. He then transferred to Oklahoma and subsequently to LSU.

“We wanted to find more opportunities for him to have the ball since we know he’s a big playmaker and has been critical for us on third downs. Ever since he joined the team, he’s been a valuable asset for our offense,” Kelly said.

Other former Lions include cornerback Zy Alexander, who also transferred to LSU and defensive back Jack Henderson, who transferred to Minnesota. Each are now competing on NFL rosters, showcasing the rich level of talent at Southeastern.

SLU will head into conference play next weekend against the SLC newcomer, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The pair of SLC foes will face off on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium. Fans can watch live on ESPN+ and listen on Southeastern Louisiana Sports Radio Network on Kajun 107.1 FM.

As always, head to The Lion’s Roar for all things SLU football.