Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

An Interview with the SLU manager who became popular overnight

Sean Hoffman, Sports EditorSeptember 26, 2025
Sean Hoffman
Cade Genovese is a familiar presence, often walking alongside the football team as they enter Strawberry Stadium, greeted warmly by players, students and fans alike.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Last weekend, many people in Louisiana watched as the Southeastern football team was defeated by the LSU Tigers 56-10, but what happened after took the internet by storm.

After the vicious defeat, the Lions football team accepted it and left the visitor locker room in Death Valley better than they found it.

The head manager of the equipment staff, Cade Genovese, and his SLU equipment team packed up the team’s belongings. Before they left, Genovese took a picture of the clean locker room, accompanied by a heartfelt message.

“No matter the outcome. Always leave it better than you found it. Thanks for the memory of a lifetime,” Genovese said.

Genovese grew up in Baton Rouge, just a few miles away from LSU, and always dreamed of going to college there. 

“SLU took a chance on me. I’m from Baton Rouge, so it was obviously my first choice for school. However, after I was accepted to LSU, I wanted to join their equipment team, but I received no response. Southeastern let me in with open arms and the rest was history.”

He said he chose Southeastern because it provided more opportunities to join the football equipment staff.

Only a few years after joining, he became head equipment manager with hard work and dedication.

In his fourth year, he gained overnight social media attention when his team left the locker room and expressed that this was the standard every night.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve [posted] something like this. We clean up frequently and always leave the locker room better than we found it. This time it was at LSU, I wanted to show the work we put in before the late bus ride home.”

Cade wanted to clarify that the standard is no matter the results, they do their business the right way everywhere they go, not because it was the most famous team in the state after the tweet went viral.

“If you look further on my Twitter, you see we’ve been doing this for a long time, to show what we do behind the scenes. You know, no one usually sees this side of football, and it’s something I wanted to share that there’s more that goes into it,” Cade said.

On or off the field, it’s never just him, and he wanted to make sure everyone gets credit for the hard work they’ve done, so others know the dedication it takes to hold that standard.

Football managers Charles Escher, Ayden Cormier and Divante Williams assist in making his job easier alongside the graduate assistants.

The general manager and coach, David Mertens, organizes the team’s travel schedule and makes sure they are well taken care of.

Visit The Lion’s Roar for more articles and more Southeastern sports coverage.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Sean Hoffman
Sean Hoffman, Sports Editor
Sean Hoffman is a senior sports communication major from Gonzales. He plans to graduate in the Spring of 2026 and plans to work in the sports media industry. His goals are to become a professional sports writer and to start his own sports talk show. Sean enjoys taking photos at sporting events to grow his social media presence, showing others that you can accomplish anything and everything you put your mind to. In his free time, he also enjoys watching horror movies with friends and watching football on the weekends.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Showcase
A multi-level university library with a beige carpeted floor, shelves of books, and several students sitting at desks, using computers.
Applications, tech resources available for students
This image is an infographic with the bold title "MASSIVE META AI DATA CENTER WILL HURT LOUISIANA" at the top. The background is a dark blue with a circuit board pattern. In the center is a grey outline map of Louisiana with two red location pins indicating specific areas. Around the map, there are four green text boxes with white bullet points: Top Left: THE RACE FOR DATA CENTERS Corporations rushing to build huge, resource-consuming AI Data Centers Their next target: Louisiana Top Right: WHO PROFITS? WHO PAYS? Profits: Entergy ($3B contract), Tech Billionaires Louisiana residents (higher bills, polluted environment) Bottom Left: LOUISIANA'S BURDEN Holly Ridge: Massive data center that consumes 2-5 GW/day. Enough to power 1.6 million homes West Feliciana: 300 MW/day Bottom Right: ENVIRONMENTAL TOLL Pollution in residential waters Residents flushing toilets with buckets
OPINION | Massive Meta AI data center will hurt Louisiana
Deantre Jackson caught the pass from Carson Camp to score a touchdown for the Lions.
SLU shows improvement in loss to LSU
The SLU volleyball team huddle after every point to talk strategy before the next serve.
Last Week in Sports 9/8-9/14
Ella Quinlan got crowded by hugs from her teammates after taking the lead over Southern.
SLU overcomes adversity to defeat Southern on Senior Night
Two young men are posing for a picture outdoors. The man on the left has curly brown hair and is wearing a dark blue tank top and light-colored shorts. He has his arm around the other man. The man on the right is wearing a light-colored baseball cap backward, sunglasses, a striped polo shirt, and dark shorts. Both men have their hands extended forward, forming a shape with their thumbs and index fingers. To their left is a large, red letter 'E' structure. In the background, there are white tents, yellow portable toilets, trees, and other people in a grassy area, suggesting an outdoor event or gathering.
SLU students take on game day fashion
More in Sports
Junior wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux leaps for the acrobatic grab over the Mississippi Valley State defender, falling into the endzone for another Lions touchdown. (Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 – Hammond, La.)
Lions devour Delta Devils, drop 50-burger in home opener
Freshman outside hitter Abigail Bailey served the ball across the net to help the Lady Lions win.
Last Week in Sports - August 25-31
Senior midfielder Rylee Frankiln navigates the ball through multiple Jackson State defenders.
Lady Lions fall short in home-opener against Jackson State
A graphic with a pale green background and a yellow, textured paint stroke across the center. The text, in a retro green font, reads, "Mental Health Matters." Above this, smaller text says, "September is Suicide Awareness Month." Below the main text, smaller font reads, "Attend Talks Saves Lives by the AFSP."
Learn about suicide prevention with Talks Saves Lives
A wide-angle, action-oriented photograph of a college football game. The main focus is a player in a yellow and green Southeastern Louisiana University (SLU) uniform, who is celebrating with his arm raised and finger pointed upwards. Another player in a similar uniform stands behind him, while other players in both yellow and red uniforms are visible on the field. The stadium stands and a crowd are in the blurry background.
SLU Stirrup: Lions football looks to leap for greater heights
A female soccer player in a hot pink jersey, shorts and socks is kicking a neon yellow soccer ball on a grassy field at night. Her body is angled as she follows through with her kick. In the background, there are stadium bleachers, a few other players, and a dark sky with trees.
SLU Stirrup: Improvement is the goal for soccer, volleyball
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal