Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

SLU roars past UTRGV in conference debut

Sean Hoffman, Sports EditorSeptember 30, 2025
Sean Hoffman
Sophomore QB Kyle Lowe broke free and takes it 38 yards to the house to give the Lions the lead.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Lions kicked off their conference slate of the season with a victory versus the Southland newcomer, the University of Rio Grande Valley, in Strawberry Stadium, 45-31.

Southeastern took control first in Strawberry Stadium when sophomore quarterback Kyle Lowe scored a 38-yard rushing touchdown to take the lead over UTRGV, 7-0.

SLU’s defense prevented the Vaqueros from taking the lead, while the offense found its way to the end zone three more times.

After halftime, the UTRGV offense came alive with a few scoring drives, while Southeastern’s defense grappled with missed cues and busted coverages.

However, the Lions managed to contain the Vaqueros and maintain their lead with a 66-yard rushing touchdown from junior running back Deantre Jackson, along with a 29-yard pass by junior quarterback Carson Camp to sophomore wide receiver Kentrell Prejean in the endzone.

The graduate student kicker for SLU, Guillermo Garcia Rodriguez, topped the game off with a successful field goal for 29 yards after a 69-yard drive. 

During a post-game interview, Head Coach Frank Scelfo addressed that he felt the team didn’t perform well in certain areas and made mistakes that he would like the team to work on. 

“It felt sloppy. I wasn’t very pleased with everything; I think we had some great moments and some things were executed well, especially on the offensive side, but overall, the penalties and turnovers, it’s just not stuff we do,” Scelfo expressed.

The Lions won the game, but they had five fumbles, including one recovered by UTRGV, and nine penalties that cost them 74 yards.

“When those things happen, I don’t care who you play, you’re either going to make it close or you’re not going to win the game and I think we made the game closer than what it should have been,” Scelfo said.

Even with some struggles on both sides of the ball, the SLU dual-threat quarterbacks threw a combined 252 yards with no interceptions.

While Lowe rushed for 96 yards with a rushing touchdown, Jackson led the offense with 130 yards on 13 carries and a late touchdown for the Lions.

He shared his emotions about scoring in Strawberry Stadium on the 66-yard touchdown.

“We really worked on the inside zone run during practice with the offensive line, so it felt amazing to score knowing the hard work paid off and we knew to cherish it but keep going since the game wasn’t over,” Jackson said.

Senior defensive back Khamron Ford finished the game with the most tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss to keep UTRGV from getting ahead of SLU. 

However, given that his accomplishments overshadowed some of the night’s mistakes, Ford expressed the need to do better.

“On defense, I felt we didn’t quite play to the standard we needed to, which hurt us, but our offense really came through after we stopped them,” Ford said.

The Lions will face off against McNeese State in the second conference game of the season on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. in Lake Charles. Fans can watch live on ESPN+ and listen on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network on Kajun 107.1 FM.

Visit The Lions Roar for more articles and sports coverage for Southeastern.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Sean Hoffman
Sean Hoffman, Sports Editor
Sean Hoffman is a senior sports communication major from Gonzales. He plans to graduate in the Spring of 2026 and plans to work in the sports media industry. His goals are to become a professional sports writer and to start his own sports talk show. Sean enjoys taking photos at sporting events to grow his social media presence, showing others that you can accomplish anything and everything you put your mind to. In his free time, he also enjoys watching horror movies with friends and watching football on the weekends.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Showcase
Cade Genovese is a familiar presence, often walking alongside the football team as they enter Strawberry Stadium, greeted warmly by players, students and fans alike.
An Interview with the SLU manager who became popular overnight
A multi-level university library with a beige carpeted floor, shelves of books, and several students sitting at desks, using computers.
Applications, tech resources available for students
This image is an infographic with the bold title "MASSIVE META AI DATA CENTER WILL HURT LOUISIANA" at the top. The background is a dark blue with a circuit board pattern. In the center is a grey outline map of Louisiana with two red location pins indicating specific areas. Around the map, there are four green text boxes with white bullet points: Top Left: THE RACE FOR DATA CENTERS Corporations rushing to build huge, resource-consuming AI Data Centers Their next target: Louisiana Top Right: WHO PROFITS? WHO PAYS? Profits: Entergy ($3B contract), Tech Billionaires Louisiana residents (higher bills, polluted environment) Bottom Left: LOUISIANA'S BURDEN Holly Ridge: Massive data center that consumes 2-5 GW/day. Enough to power 1.6 million homes West Feliciana: 300 MW/day Bottom Right: ENVIRONMENTAL TOLL Pollution in residential waters Residents flushing toilets with buckets
OPINION | Massive Meta AI data center will hurt Louisiana
Deantre Jackson caught the pass from Carson Camp to score a touchdown for the Lions.
SLU shows improvement in loss to LSU
The SLU volleyball team huddle after every point to talk strategy before the next serve.
Last Week in Sports 9/8-9/14
Ella Quinlan got crowded by hugs from her teammates after taking the lead over Southern.
SLU overcomes adversity to defeat Southern on Senior Night
More in Sports
Junior wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux leaps for the acrobatic grab over the Mississippi Valley State defender, falling into the endzone for another Lions touchdown. (Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 – Hammond, La.)
Lions devour Delta Devils, drop 50-burger in home opener
Freshman outside hitter Abigail Bailey served the ball across the net to help the Lady Lions win.
Last Week in Sports - August 25-31
Senior midfielder Rylee Frankiln navigates the ball through multiple Jackson State defenders.
Lady Lions fall short in home-opener against Jackson State
A graphic with a pale green background and a yellow, textured paint stroke across the center. The text, in a retro green font, reads, "Mental Health Matters." Above this, smaller text says, "September is Suicide Awareness Month." Below the main text, smaller font reads, "Attend Talks Saves Lives by the AFSP."
Learn about suicide prevention with Talks Saves Lives
A wide-angle, action-oriented photograph of a college football game. The main focus is a player in a yellow and green Southeastern Louisiana University (SLU) uniform, who is celebrating with his arm raised and finger pointed upwards. Another player in a similar uniform stands behind him, while other players in both yellow and red uniforms are visible on the field. The stadium stands and a crowd are in the blurry background.
SLU Stirrup: Lions football looks to leap for greater heights
A female soccer player in a hot pink jersey, shorts and socks is kicking a neon yellow soccer ball on a grassy field at night. Her body is angled as she follows through with her kick. In the background, there are stadium bleachers, a few other players, and a dark sky with trees.
SLU Stirrup: Improvement is the goal for soccer, volleyball
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal