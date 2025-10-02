Never forgotten: SLU community gathers for 9/11 Memorial stair climb

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern students, alumni and local first response teams united together to conquer 2,200 steps in memory of the 343 lives sacrificed during the September 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center in New York City.

“On the tragic morning of 9/11, 300 New York City police and firefighters awoke, embraced their families and headed to work for the last time. Today, we honor those firefighters with a memorial stair climb,” said Southeastern President Dr. William Wainright during the event. “And for each step taken today, let us not forget their sacrifice, their contributions to our society, and their dedication to our country.”

The Office of Military and Veteran Success and the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department hosted this first-time event, held at Southeastern’s University Center, where participants climbed up and down the stairs while wearing the names of 9/11 first responders.

Nationwide, 9/11 stair climbs are held to educate future generations about this tragic event and to honor the first responders who sacrificed their lives.

Community participation ensures all 343 lives are honored, and any funds raised benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF).

Sophomore Lance Conley said, “The pain and grit we go through to do these stairs is for the people who lost their lives.”

Even alumni participated in the stair climb. Emily May graduated 24 years ago and found out about this event through the Tangi Run Club. She said she came to the memorial stair climb “to honor all the sacrifices made, remember them and carry on with what the principles and foundation of this nation stand for.”

“I love it. I think it’s a really beautiful production, and I can’t wait for the continuation of it,” May said.

This special memorial brought together many different groups of people under one roof. SLU fraternities, such as Kappa Sigma, participated in the stair climb. 2024 Southeastern Homecoming King Lucky Ameh provided vitamin water to participants who needed a refreshment.

Even Roomie the Lion took on the challenge of conquering the stair climb. Many firefighters completed the 110 flights fully suited up in heavy gear.

May said, “It gets the community involved…we can really come together as one just to remember those lives sacrificed and just move forward with that unity.”