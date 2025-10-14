Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Homecoming Court 2025

Staff ReportsOctober 14, 2025
Homecoming Court 2025 Top row from left: Jacob Matherne, Daniel Sinclair, Walker Peyton, Gregory Binder, Ethan Benton, Zachary Edwards and Mekhi Batiste. Bottom row from left: Mackynzie Mannino, Ina Pegues, Magnolia McCarthy, Kaylie Anderson, Shaina Keller, Nevaeh Armstrong and Emily Lidikay. Photo Courtesy of University Marketing and Communication/Randy Bergeron
Seniors

Kaylie Anderson of Lafayette is a senior psychology major. She serves as chair of the Empower Our Families initiative, assistant secretary of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and chaplain for the National Pan-Hellenic Council. Anderson is also involved in ELITE Women, Project P.U.L.L. and Project Hope and serves as senior track and field manager.

Mekhi Batiste of Lacombe is a senior majoring in psychology with a concentration in industrial-organizational psychology and a minor in communication. He serves as president of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., is an Honors and Excellence Ambassador and Project P.U.L.L. mentor, and has been inducted into the Dr. Marvin L. Yates Student Hall of Fame. Batiste is also the owner of MSTR MND Designs.

Gregory Binder of Metairie is a senior majoring in occupational safety, health and environment. He is a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, the Catholic Student Association and the Student Government Association.

Shaina Keller of Kentwood is a senior majoring in Communication Sciences and Disorders. She is a member of NSSLHA and Alpha Omicron Pi, where she has served as Panhellenic relations coordinator and awards coordinator. Keller also represented Kappa Sigma Crescent Court in 2023 and 2024.

Emily Lidikay of Hammond is a senior majoring in psychology with a minor in criminal justice. She serves as a senator-at-large in the Student Government Association and has held leadership roles in Phi Mu, Order of Omega and as a Gamma Chi. Lidikay is a founding member of the Psychology Ambassador Group, co-owner of the EmilyCarolineCollective, and recipient of multiple university awards, including the Jackie Dale Thomas Green “S” Award.

Mackynzie Mannino of Tickfaw is a senior strategic communication major. She is a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority, president of Greek Intervarsity and works as a tour guide and admissions ambassador.

Magnolia McCarty of St. Amant is a senior majoring in criminal justice, with plans to attend law school after graduation. She is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi and has served in multiple leadership roles within the Collegiate Panhellenic Council. McCarty was named CPC Emerging Leader and 2024 Panhellenic Woman of the Year.

Ina Pegues of Jackson, Mississippi, is a senior business administration major. She serves as a senator in the College of Business Student Government Association, an admissions ambassador and tour guide-event specialist, and a Centennial Orientation Leader. Pegues is also a member of Alpha Phi Omega and a Project P.U.L.L. mentor.

Walker Peyton of Denham Springs is a senior accounting and finance major. He serves as chapter president of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and is a member of the SGA Outreach Board, the College of Business Ambassadors and the Southeastern Accounting Society. Peyton is a two-time recipient of the Jackie Dale Thomas Green “S” Award.

Daniel Sinclair of Pearl River is a senior accounting major. He serves as president of the Southeastern Accounting Society and is a member of Toastmasters of SLU, Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and the Interfraternity Council.

 

Juniors

Ethan Benton of Denham Springs is a junior kinesiology major. He works at the Student Union, mentors with Lions Connected and is involved in Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, Campus Outreach and the Interfraternity Council.

Jacob Matherne of Franklinton is a junior majoring in computer science with a concentration in data science and a minor in sports management. He has served as a Student Government Association senator, chairman of public relations and special events for Delta Tau Delta and a member of the Campus Outreach Leadership Team. Matherne is also a recipient of the Tom Sharp New Member Award Scholarship.

 

Sophomores

Nevaeh Armstrong of Laplace is a sophomore nursing major. She serves as vice president of Code Green and is active in the Honors Student Association, Black Student Union and Love of God’s People. Her platform, Embracing Your Crown Within, promotes confidence, unity and student empowerment.

Zachary Edwards of Franklinton is a sophomore chemistry major. He serves as the director of financial affairs for the Student Government Association, having previously served as a senator and earned the title of Senator of the Year. Edwards is also a member of the Honors Program, the ACS/SPS, and the Office of Admissions Ambassadors, and has conducted undergraduate research.

