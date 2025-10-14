Gumbo Ya Ya and Centennial Relay 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Homecoming festivities continue on Wednesday, Oct. 15, with Gumbo Ya Ya from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Union Breezeway. Student organizations and university departments will provide free food, fun activities and live entertainment. Southeastern’s own spirit teams will be present to cheer on the festivities.

That evening, the Centennial Relay will be held at 5 p.m., starting at Cook Field. Participants will race around campus, aiming to secure first place and earn points in the Homecoming Week competition. A finish-line celebration will begin at 6 p.m., featuring live music and complimentary food. The first 500 students in attendance can choose from pastalaya, potato salad and red beans and rice.