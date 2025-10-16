Last Few Weeks in Sports

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Football

The Lions (1-4, 2-0 SLC) remain undefeated in conference play before the SLU Homecoming game against Northwestern State.

This season, the dual quarterback system, featuring long throws by Carson Camp and fast rushing attempts by Kyle Lowe, has kept Southeastern ahead in the conference.

After coming off a bye week, SLU defeated McNeese (1-5, 0-2 SLC) in Lake Charles by scoring 38 points before halftime.

Junior wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux is having a breakout season with five touchdowns and 312 receiving yards on 22 receptions to start conference play.

On the other side of the ball, senior linebacker KK Reno is leading the defense with 54 tackles and has secured his first collegiate sack of the season.

In the trenches, senior defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor already has four sacks this year and is looking to break his all-time high of 4.5 last season.

The Lions will face the Demons (1-5, 0-2 SLC) on Saturday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium. Fans can watch live on ESPN+ and listen on the Southeastern Louisiana Sports Radio Network on Kajun 107.1 FM.

Indoor Volleyball

Southeastern (13-5, 5-1 SLC) has fallen to SFA (11-6, 6-0) SLC

on Oct. 4, but is projected to stay in the top three of the SLC.

The Lady Lions have lost only one set this season after losing 3-0 against SFA. The only set lost was last week versus East Texas A&M.

During Homecoming week, SLU will face UTRGV far from home and continue their Texas slate versus former SLC champions, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, and UIW.

The team is one of the Southlands’ most formidable competitors due to its front-line players, including junior opposite Kyra McKelvey, who has 214 kills and 30 total blocks this season, and senior opposite Alexis Logarbo, who has 55 total blocks and 136 kills.

Behind them, the senior defensive specialist, Lexi Gonzales, keeps the ball off the ground with 224 digs, averaging 3.86 digs a set.

Southeastern will begin its Texas slate against UTRGV today, at 6:30 p.m. in Edinburg, Texas. Lion fans can watch the game from home, as it will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Soccer

As the college regular season is coming to a close, Southeastern (3-6-4, 2-2-2 SLC) is in a three-way tie with UIW (4-5-3, 2-2-2 SLC) and HCU (2-2-2, 7-6-2 SLC) for the sixth spot in the SLC tournament.

The match for the Crystal Cup against Nicholls last weekend ended in a 2-2 draw. The Lady Lions have a great chance of earning another spot in the Southland Conference Tournament.

Their season took a huge turnaround after they defeated UTRGV, using the momentum to improve the team’s chemistry, which led to players performing better than they had earlier in the season.

Last week, freshman forward Aja Nelson scored two goals to tie against the Colonels with assistance from sophomore midfielder Lainey Connell and junior midfielder Kaitlyn Tung.

SLU also has Kendall Curran, one of the best goalies in the SLC, who has kept opponents to only one or two goals through the season.

The Lady Lions face off against UIW today at 7 p.m. in San Antonio, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Golf

The Southeastern golf team has started its season, competing in three tournaments so far with decent results.

In September, the team participated in the Grove Paige Classic, where they placed seventh out of 14 teams. The next tournament, the GMAC Invitational, began on Sept. 22, and they finished 12th out of 13 teams.

Last week, they competed in the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate golf tournament and achieved their best results of the season, finishing sixth out of 12 teams.

Southeastern finished second out of 11 teams at the Turtle Point Invite and will compete in the LaTour Intercollegiate tournament on Oct. 20 at Nicholls.

