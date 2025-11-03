New coach, new team: Lady Lions basketball returns

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Southeastern Lady Lions basketball team underwent a complete refresh over the offseason, following Coach Guzzardo’s move to McNeese State University. Since all the players transferred alongside Guzzardo, Dow stepped in to rebuild the team after the mass exodus.

Starting the season strong, SLU pulled off a 69-54 exhibition victory over Millsaps College, debuting many of the new players to the watchful eyes of the fans. Players such as freshman guard Lihi Azouri, sophomore guard Eryn McKinzie, and junior guard Aliyah Collins showcased their skills during the game.

Having a new team can come with some struggles, but it can also have special aspects. Azouri, who is from Israel, said, “This team is like my second home, with the teammates and coaches being amazing.” Collins also mentioned how they’ve “built a very great family dynamic.”

Throughout the course of the game, Azhouri led the scoreboard, with several shots being successful three-pointers. She said, “Staying confident and working a lot” was key to scoring all her points. McKinzie says that this team “is something that’ll come together and definitely be something great.”

The team consensus is hopeful for the rest of the season to come, with the debut of many players who have yet to play in a Division I game. Thus, Collins mentioned the fact that “no one knows us, we have a bit of a sneak attack to come.” Likewise, McKinzie extends gratitude to the fans for the atmosphere and support for the fresh new team.

Coach Dow, who comes from the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW), brings a new coaching system and recruits to Hammond. Dow explained, “It’s going to be a steep learning curve and obviously the majority of the roster is brand new.”

He said he is anticipating a good and eventful season to come, with major key players debuting to the world. He is looking forward to “every game at conference because of the implications of it.”

The Lady Lions opened their season with a 105-49 drubbing over Centenary on Monday morning at the University Center. They’ll immediately be tested this Thursday, Nov. 6, when they head to Baton Rouge to play LSU. Fans can listen live on 90.9 The Lion.As always, stay tuned to The Lion’s Roar for all things Lady Lions basketball.