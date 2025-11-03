Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

New coach, new team: Lady Lions basketball returns

Baylor Beggs, Staff ReporterNovember 3, 2025
Taisia Bolsova
The Lady Lions opened their season with an impressive 1085-49 victory over Centenary on Monday, Nov. 8 at the University Center.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Southeastern Lady Lions basketball team underwent a complete refresh over the offseason, following Coach Guzzardo’s move to McNeese State University. Since all the players transferred alongside Guzzardo, Dow stepped in to rebuild the team after the mass exodus.

Starting the season strong, SLU pulled off a 69-54 exhibition victory over Millsaps College, debuting many of the new players to the watchful eyes of the fans. Players such as freshman guard Lihi Azouri, sophomore guard Eryn McKinzie, and junior guard Aliyah Collins showcased their skills during the game. 

Having a new team can come with some struggles, but it can also have special aspects. Azouri, who is from Israel, said, “This team is like my second home, with the teammates and coaches being amazing.” Collins also mentioned how they’ve “built a very great family dynamic.” 

Throughout the course of the game, Azhouri led the scoreboard, with several shots being successful three-pointers. She said, “Staying confident and working a lot” was key to scoring all her points. McKinzie says that this team “is something that’ll come together and definitely be something great.” 

The team consensus is hopeful for the rest of the season to come, with the debut of many players who have yet to play in a Division I game. Thus, Collins mentioned the fact that “no one knows us, we have a bit of a sneak attack to come.” Likewise, McKinzie extends gratitude to the fans for the atmosphere and support for the fresh new team. 

Coach Dow, who comes from the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW), brings a new coaching system and recruits to Hammond. Dow explained, “It’s going to be a steep learning curve and obviously the majority of the roster is brand new.” 

He said he is anticipating a good and eventful season to come, with major key players debuting to the world. He is looking forward to “every game at conference because of the implications of it.” 

The Lady Lions opened their season with a 105-49 drubbing over Centenary on Monday morning at the University Center. They’ll immediately be tested this Thursday, Nov. 6, when they head to Baton Rouge to play LSU. Fans can listen live on 90.9 The Lion.As always, stay tuned to The Lion’s Roar for all things Lady Lions basketball.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Baylor Beggs
Baylor Beggs, Staff Reporter
Baylor Beggs is a freshman pursuing a major in sports communication, with hopes to become a sports reporter on ESPN. She is a first-year staff reporter, although she has had experience in this field for a little over two years now. After graduation, Baylor plans to move to Atlanta or any other big city and work for a sports team on her path to working for ESPN. In her free time, she enjoys reading, painting, hanging out with her sorority sisters of Alpha Sigma Tau (AST), watching documentaries to further her learning, and trying new foods. She is so excited to start her first year of college doing what she loves at this team, whether it’s sports reporting or news in general!
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$720
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Showcase
A slightly out-of-focus close-up shot of a tabletop in an art or ceramics studio, featuring a collection of unpainted Halloween-themed clay crafts in the foreground. The central focus is on several small, sculpted ghost figures made from light-colored clay, each having two small, dark holes for eyes. Surrounding the ghosts are stacks of brown terra-cotta clay cutouts shaped like jack-o'-lanterns. In the middle ground, there are various jars of paint, a muddy-colored pot holding paintbrushes, and a newspaper protecting the work surface. In the background, a person wearing a black shirt has their arm and hand visible, holding a reddish-pink jar and preparing to paint or work on a craft. They are wearing a bracelet and rings. The overall scene suggests a craft or painting session for Halloween decorations.
Clark-O-Ween dares students to have a scary good time
A young man with dark, curly hair wearing a light yellow t-shirt with a graphic design and dark pants, is hunched over with his hands on his knees, looking forward with a serious expression. He appears to be on a stage with a theatrical backdrop that includes what looks like a deconstructed wooden structure and a window frame with a blue light behind it, suggesting a night scene. There's also some greenery at the bottom right. The lighting is focused on him, creating a spotlight effect.
Voices from the wreckage: SLU theatre performs monologues on Katrina
The image is a Halloween-themed graphic with a dark purple and orange gradient background. Large, orange, spooky-looking text in the center reads "HALLOWEEN SAFETY GUIDE," with the word "JEEPERS" in a smaller font between "SAFETY" and "GUIDE." In the top right corner, there's a spiderweb and a flock of black bats flying. In the bottom left corner, a friendly white ghost with black eyes and mouth floats, looking towards the center of the image.
Don't ghost these Halloween safety tips
An image shows four men, two of whom are wearing US Army camouflage uniforms and two in civilian attire (one with a plain dark shirt and one partially visible). They are gathered around a large, wall-mounted map of a densely populated urban area, likely a city along a river. The men in uniform are wearing face masks. One soldier, with the name "DORSA" visible on his uniform, is looking intently at the map. Another soldier, on the far right, has a clear "US ARMY" patch. The men are pointing at and discussing a specific area on the map, suggesting they are coordinating a response or mission, likely related to a disaster or emergency given the context of the Louisiana National Guard in the file name. A sign with the words "EMERGENCY OPERATION" is partially visible in the top left corner.
Federal approval pending for National Guard deployment across Louisiana
A full-length outdoor photo under a white canopy tent shows three people and a service dog standing behind a black table. On the left is a male police officer with a shaved head and sunglasses, wearing a black tactical vest over a dark short-sleeved uniform shirt. In the center is a female police or security officer also wearing sunglasses and a dark uniform, with a yellow Labrador Retriever service dog sitting patiently beside her and mostly visible from the shoulders up. On the right is a civilian woman with dark hair wearing a short-sleeved teal blue shirt and black pants. They are standing on paved ground in front of a grassy area, with trees and a modern brick and glass institutional building (likely a school or university) visible in the background under a clear blue sky. Items like pens and scissors are visible on the black table in the foreground.
Find your future at Law Enforcement Career Fair
A close-up, eye-level shot of an iPhone 17 Pro on display, likely in a store. The phone has an orange/reddish side frame and a home screen visible, featuring the Dynamic Island cutout at the top. The screen shows a large date and calendar widget displaying "September 21" and a smaller media player widget with a woman's photo and the text "Coming Away With..." The rest of the home screen has various standard app icons and a prominent Search bar near the bottom. The phone is held upright in a black security stand. To the left of the phone is a blurred, black-and-white printed sign or brochure with text and images, appearing to advertise phone features.
iPhone 17, Meta glasses among newest tech offerings
More in Sports
A college football player, wearing a yellow jersey with the number 3, white shorts, and a white helmet with a green face mask, is running on a bright green football field. He is carrying the football under his right arm. Another player in a white and purple jersey with the number 5 is running behind him. In the background, there's a large crowd in stadium seating, many wearing green and yellow. Several cheerleaders in green and gold uniforms are visible on the sidelines, holding yellow pom-poms. A referee in black and white stripes is also on the field. The end zone has yellow and white markings.
SLU slays NSU 49-0 on Homecoming night
Southeastern earned their way into the coaches poll at No. 22, increasing their chances of making the playoffs. They are currently No. 2 in the Southland Conference and could reach the postseason if they win out and defeat Lamar who is currently leading the SLC.
Last Few Weeks in Sports
Sophomore QB Kyle Lowe broke free and takes it 38 yards to the house to give the Lions the lead.
SLU roars past UTRGV in conference debut
Cade Genovese is a familiar presence, often walking alongside the football team as they enter Strawberry Stadium, greeted warmly by players, students and fans alike.
Interview: SLU manager becomes overnight sensation
Deantre Jackson caught the pass from Carson Camp to score a touchdown for the Lions.
SLU shows improvement in loss to LSU
The SLU volleyball team huddle after every point to talk strategy before the next serve.
Last Week in Sports 9/8-9/14
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$720
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal