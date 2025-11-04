SLU holds best record in the boot, eyes FCS playoffs

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

After week nine of the college football season, No.19 SLU stands proud as the best college football team in the state of Louisiana, with a 7-2 overall record and a 5-0 mark in the Southland Conference.

The green and gold have torn up McNeese (3-6, 2-3 SLC) 38-0 and Northwestern State (1-8, 0-5 SLC) 49-0, and only had one opponent in their conference score more than two touchdowns. Although the team’s season is not over yet, its student-athletes deserve praise.

The only struggle against conference opponents was against UTRGV. After they scored 42 points on the Vaqueros, the defense was gassed, ultimately leading to a somewhat close 45-31 finish.

Against HCU (2-7, 1-4 SLC) and East Texas A&M (2-7, 2-3 SLC), the defense allowed only 14 points in both games, while the offense scored over 90 points combined.

Statistically, the dynamic quarterback duo of Carson Camp and Kyle Lowe leads the high-scoring offense with 2,036 combined passing yards and 434 yards on the ground.

Alongside them is their reliable wide receiver, Jaylon Domingeaux, who has 630 reception yards and eight receiving touchdowns this season.

Defensively, the Lions have pounced on their opponents, allowing opposing offenses to score only 28 points total through the last four games.

Senior defensive tackle Kaleb Proctor holds the trenches with 16 tackles and gets through the offensive line with a career high seven sacks this season.

Following the win against East Texas A&M last Saturday, SLU will take on No. 20 Lamar (7-2, 4-1 SLC) this Saturday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. on the road in Beaumont, Texas, before traveling again to San Antonio on Nov. 15 to face UIW (3-6, 1-4 SLC).

Then, Southeastern will play its last game of the regular season in its annual rivalry against Nicholls (3-6, 2-2 SLC) during the River Bell Classic in Strawberry Stadium.

After completing their season, they might share the regular-season SLC trophy with No.17 Stephen F. Austin if each team remains undefeated.

The results of a tie won’t hurt their chances for a spot in the FCS playoffs, as SLU and SFA are both highly ranked in the FCS top 25.

You can support the Lions by watching all games on ESPN+ or tuning into Southeastern Sports Radio Network as they climb the rankings before the FCS playoffs.

As always, stay tuned to The Lion’s Roar for all things Lions football.