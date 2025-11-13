Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar
No. 21 SLU remains in playoff race after the fall to No. 14 Lamar

Sean Hoffman, Sports EditorNovember 13, 2025
Sean Hoffman
While the Lions battle UIW, Lamar enters a ranked showdown of its own versus SFA.
No. 21 Southeastern (7-3, 5-1 SLC) had a long ride home after it fell to No. 14 Lamar (7-2, 5-1 SLC) last Tuesday in a close game on the road, 14-12.

The game started scoreless throughout the first quarter before the Cardinals took the lead with a touchdown late in the second quarter

SLU scored its first points through a lengthy drive that culminated in a field goal, narrowing the lead to 7-3. 

Despite the offensive struggles, SLU’s defense put up a tremendous effort, stopping the Cards in their tracks with three fumbles and two sacks throughout the game.

This match-up is peculiar because both teams rushed most of the time and struggled in the air, combining for less than 200 passing yards.

Southeastern pulled a trick play to get into the end zone when the team scored a rushing touchdown off a fake field goal brought in by the sophomore punter, Jack Hunter.

After the touchdown in the fourth quarter, SLU attempted to score a two-point conversion with a run from Carson Camp a few yards away from the goal that was stopped short.

It was a close match-up that will sting for the Lions, as the Cardinals will surpass them in the FCS poll for the playoffs.

On the ground for the Lions, junior running back Deantre Jackson was elusive and quick on his feet as he ran for 157 yards, averaging 10.4 yards per run.

For the players on the other side of the ball, senior linebacker KK Reno led the defense with 16 total tackles, above sophomore linebacker Jirrea Johnson.

Southeastern’s journey to making the playoffs continues when they face the University of the Incarnate Word on the road on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m. in San Antonio. 

Fans can watch live on ESPN+ and listen on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network on Kajun 107.1 FM.

As always, stay tuned to The Lion’s Roar for all things Lions football.

Sean Hoffman
Sean Hoffman, Sports Editor
Sean Hoffman is a senior sports communication major from Gonzales. He plans to graduate in the Spring of 2026 and plans to work in the sports media industry. His goals are to become a professional sports writer and to start his own sports talk show. Sean enjoys taking photos at sporting events to grow his social media presence, showing others that you can accomplish anything and everything you put your mind to. In his free time, he also enjoys watching horror movies with friends and watching football on the weekends.
