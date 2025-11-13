Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Lady Lions finish successful season accomplishing key goals

Sean Hoffman, Sports EditorNovember 13, 2025
Sean Hoffman
The Lady Lions celebrate with sophomore midfielder Charloette Lewis after she scored a goal for the team in its home opener against JSU.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Before the fall, Head Coach Nathan Gillespie and the Lady Lions overcame diverse challenges with a team with more freshman players and surpassed the goals set during the offseason. 

Despite losing 2-1 to Lamar in the SLC tournament, SLU looks forward to next season. Their goal before the season was to finish in the top eight in the conference and make the postseason tournament, which they claimed third in the SLC.

In the off-season, they struggled with missed cues in their exhibition match versus ULL and at the beginning of the season.

They finished their non-conference portion of their schedule 1-2-4, but took something away from each game to work on during practice, which made a difference in conference play.

Southeastern struggled to stay aggressive, so the team revamped its game plans in practice to have more scoring opportunities and hold a stronger defense.

Once conference play started, the Lady Lions went on the road to defeat UTRGV with a single goal kicked by the senior forward Emma Ramsey, while they kept the Vaqueros scoreless through the match.

This win helped build the team’s confidence, which encouraged them to tie Nicholls in the Crystal Cup Rivalry and finish the season with an overall record of 6-8-4 and a 5-3-2 mark in the Southland Conference.

“We are very happy as this year was a rebuild for us after nine of our starters graduated last year, so our goal was to qualify for eighth place, and the team did well and overachieved, which will put a good foot in for next year,” Coach Gillespie said.

Freshman players Aja Nelson, Alexandria Knight, and Isabella Fregoso emerged as stars during the season by scoring their first goals and more in a successful campaign.

Senior forward Emma Ramsey finished the year with three goals, ahead of senior midfielder Rylee Franklin, who scored two goals throughout the season. 

Ramsey described the effort it took to win their first game of the season versus Southern and said, “We’ve been working so hard in practice and put in overtime working together as a unit on the field, and it felt great to see all that hard work put in really paid off.”

Coach Gillespie spoke about how proud and impressed the team made him after they defeated HCU 2-1 in their last home game of the season.

“This was the result we felt the team deserved. The intensity has been high in practice, working on our game plan, and our big message is that success is built on hard work, which I think everyone was bound by, which encouraged us tremendously,” Gillespie said.

Overall, the team feels they are ready to face any challenges moving forward and finished the season with their heads held high, ready to work.

For all Southeastern sports coverage, visit The Lions’ Roar for more articles.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Sean Hoffman
Sean Hoffman, Sports Editor
Sean Hoffman is a senior sports communication major from Gonzales. He plans to graduate in the Spring of 2026 and plans to work in the sports media industry. His goals are to become a professional sports writer and to start his own sports talk show. Sean enjoys taking photos at sporting events to grow his social media presence, showing others that you can accomplish anything and everything you put your mind to. In his free time, he also enjoys watching horror movies with friends and watching football on the weekends.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$720
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Showcase
A black silhouette of a justice scale is depicted against a white background. On the left pan rests a heart colored with the LGBTQ+ rainbow and progress flag stripes, adorned with two interlocking wedding rings, while the right pan holds a "HOLY BIBLE" and a gavel.
OPINION | In America, equality for all is a privilege for few
While the Lions battle UIW, Lamar enters a ranked showdown of its own versus SFA.
No. 21 SLU remains in playoff race after the fall to No. 14 Lamar
American football players are lined up on a green field at what appears to be the start of a play. The players in the foreground are wearing green and white uniforms, while the opposing team wears yellow and white uniforms. A player in a green uniform with the number 6 on his chest is crouched over the football in the center. Another player in a yellow jersey with number 14 on his helmet raises his hand, possibly signaling. In the background, stadium lights and empty stands are visible.
SLU holds best record in the boot, eyes FCS playoffs
Students help stock shelves at the food pantry during Homecoming week.
Access local food resources during government shutdown
The Lady Lions opened their season with an impressive 1085-49 victory over Centenary on Monday, Nov. 8 at the University Center.
New coach, new team: Lady Lions basketball returns
OPINION | Black Phone 2 rings true as cold and clever sequel
OPINION | Black Phone 2 rings true as cold and clever sequel
More in Sports
A female basketball player in a green and yellow uniform with the number 4 is captured mid-air, shooting a basketball towards the hoop during a game. Two opposing players in white, purple, and yellow uniforms, numbers 6 and 1, are guarding her on the court in a large arena filled with spectators.
Last week in sports: 11/2-11/9
A college football player, wearing a yellow jersey with the number 3, white shorts, and a white helmet with a green face mask, is running on a bright green football field. He is carrying the football under his right arm. Another player in a white and purple jersey with the number 5 is running behind him. In the background, there's a large crowd in stadium seating, many wearing green and yellow. Several cheerleaders in green and gold uniforms are visible on the sidelines, holding yellow pom-poms. A referee in black and white stripes is also on the field. The end zone has yellow and white markings.
SLU slays NSU 49-0 on Homecoming night
Southeastern earned their way into the coaches poll at No. 22, increasing their chances of making the playoffs. They are currently No. 2 in the Southland Conference and could reach the postseason if they win out and defeat Lamar who is currently leading the SLC.
Last Few Weeks in Sports
Sophomore QB Kyle Lowe broke free and takes it 38 yards to the house to give the Lions the lead.
SLU roars past UTRGV in conference debut
Cade Genovese is a familiar presence, often walking alongside the football team as they enter Strawberry Stadium, greeted warmly by players, students and fans alike.
Interview: SLU manager becomes overnight sensation
Deantre Jackson caught the pass from Carson Camp to score a touchdown for the Lions.
SLU shows improvement in loss to LSU
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$720
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal