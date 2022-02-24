“Exhibiting African American Culture”: MISA and SGA’s art exhibit from students

Last night, Multicultural and International Student Affairs, Student Government Association and the Office of Student Engagement hosted “Exhibiting African American Culture,” a student art exhibit representing African American culture.

The exhibit featured different forms of art, including paintings, photography, poetry and musical performances. Featured artists included Kourtni Harris, L’Oreal Williams, Devaughn WIlliams, KeRon Jackson, Laijean “Lai Monet” Clark, Sieara Williams and Cedric Dent Jr.

MISA’s students shared their love for the organization, and how it has affected their college experience.

“We have gotten to meet different people from all over the world, see how different we are and how we come together, see the amazing things we can do, and also create a community on campus for both international students and those far from home.” International Student Union President Thais Gomes said.

“MISA makes my college experience as a whole. Every organization I’ve joined in general has been linked through MISA, and it has had a great impact on my life.” junior Daniel King said.

SGA president L’Oreal Williams said, “MISA has given me an area to be myself and to surround myself with peers that look like me. I am also able to surround myself with other African American students that share similar academic values through the Office of Student Engagement.”