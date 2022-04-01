Lady Lions round the bases, take down Alcorn State

Southeastern’s Lady Lions softball ended their last games before the upcoming in-conference play with a doubleheader sweep against Alcorn State, winning 6-0 and 10-2.

SLU hosted the Braves at North Oak Park in Hammond on March 29, dominating the field with a shutout in game one, then concluding the evening with a win after the eight-run rule shortened the game for the Lady Lions.

With bases loaded in the third inning, left fielder Aeriyl Mass (2-3) started game one strong for the Lions with a hit through the right side infield gap, leading all three of her base runners to home plate. Mass later hit a single, bringing in another RBI, bringing her final stats to two hits and four RBIs.

Catcher Blaire Bizette (1-3) ran around all bases after a single, as a throwing error allowed Bizette and designated player Bailey Krolczyk (1-3) to score.

Freshman pitcher Alexis Findley pitched her first game ever against the Braves, earning a win with an excellent performance of allowing one hit, zero runs and six strikeouts in four innings pitched.

Alcorn State took an early lead in game two with two runs in the top of the first.

However, the Lady Lions responded quickly with three runs in the second inning. First baseman/right fielder Audrey Greely (2-3) hit straight to the right-center field for a triple, allowing Bizette (1-2) to score. Then, center fielder Cam Goodman (3-3) doubled for a Greely (2-3) score, followed by Mass (2-3) singling to bring Goodman home for a 3-2 lead after two innings.

An inning later, a home run by right fielder Lexi Johnson (1-3) started off the bottom of the third, followed by a Bizette double to bring in Krolczyk (0-2). Then, Mass was hit by a pitch while the Lions loaded the bases, bringing in third baseman Lindsey Rizzo (2-3), finishing the third inning with Greely scoring after a wild Alcorn pitch.

A fourth-inning RBI by Rizzo and a Mass double for her seventh RBI of the evening ended game two early as SLU led by eight runs after the fifth inning.

The Lady Lions look to improve their 20-10 record with a three-game series versus their first in-conference match, the University of Incarnate Word at North Oak Park, on Alumni Weekend, April 1-2.