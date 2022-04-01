Manestream podcast: Take a Paws Episode 1: How to deal with stress
In the first episode of the Take a Paws podcast, staff reporters Hydee Holsapple, Philip le Riche and Cade Roland share their experiences and give tips on dealing with stress
Philip le Riche is an integrative biology major from Pretoria, South Africa. He started his studies at Southeastern in the Fall of 2021 and began his career...
Hydee Holsapple is a double major in Integrative Biology and Communications. She loves learning, has an exemplary school spirit and is recognized by the...
Cade Roland is a Finance major from Lafayette, LA. He joined the Lion's Roar in February of 2022. He graduated from Early College Academy in 2021. Outside...