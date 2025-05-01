The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Categories:

Manestream Podcast | Lions United Special Interview

Sean HoffmanMay 1, 2025
In this episode, Sean Hoffman interviews Lions United account creator/manager, Nick Roy, on topics surrounding who he is and how the popular Lions United social media account came to be.

About the Contributor
Sean Hoffman
Sean Hoffman, Assistant Sports Editor
Sean Hoffman is a junior sports communication major from Gonzales. He plans to graduate in the Fall of 2026 and plans to work in the sports media industry. His goals are to become a professional sports writer and to start his own sports talk show in the future. Sean enjoys taking photos at sporting events to grow his social media page to show others you can do anything and everything you put your mind to. In his free time, Sean enjoys watching horror movies with friends and going out to watch football on the weekends.
