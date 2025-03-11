The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Manestream Podcast | Miss Southeastern 2025 Special Interview

Roselyn RivasMarch 11, 2025
Aaron Madison
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In this episode, Editor Roselyn Rivas interviews Miss Southeastern 2025, Eva Delatte, on topics surrounding her background and experiences leading up to her crowning as Miss Southeastern.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Roselyn Rivas
Roselyn Rivas, Social Media Content Manager
Roselyn Rivas is a strategic communication major from Gonzales. She recently joined The Lion’s Roar in Fall 2024 and is excited to be on the team. She also holds the role of social media strategist for the Association of Latin American Students, which is an organization dedicated to empowering the Latin community. Planning to graduate in 2026, Rosie aspires to have a career as a social media executive for high-end brands such as Apple or Glossier. When she’s not surfing the media and creating graphics, you can find her with her cats, drinking coffee or with family.
Aaron Madison
Aaron Madison, Digital Media Content Manager
Aaron Madison is a computer science major and math minor from Slidell. He began working for The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2021. He plans on becoming a software engineer after graduation. He is passionate about computers, technology and music.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$650
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Manestream Podcast | The Roomies 2025
A group of students pose for a photo, enjoying their time at the ball.
Runway-ready lions attend Mardi Gras ball
OPINION | Scandalous Grammys is back: 2025 edition
REVIEW | The unexpected success of The Penguin
REVIEW | New “Nosferatu” film brings a sinister yet sultry adaptation
REVIEW | New “Nosferatu” film brings a sinister yet sultry adaptation
Sean Baker and the cast of his 2024 film "Anora" appear at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. From left: Yuriy Borisov, Sean Baker, Mikey Madison, Karren Karagulian and Vache Tovmasyan.
REVIEW | Excellent “Anora” delivers aching theatre experience
More in Manestream Podcast
Manestream Podcast | The Lion's Den S7E1: Super Bowl
Manestream Podcast | Halloween Favorites 2024
Manestream Podcast | Take a Paws S5E1: Parasocial Relationships and Crazy Fans
Manestream Podcast | Lion's Den S6E1: Football is Back!
Manestream Podcast | Roaring Readers S2E2: My Heart is Shaped Like a Bed
Manestream Podcast | Lion's Den S5E3: March Madness/NFL Free Agency Roundup
More in Podcast
Manestream Podcast | Lion's Den S6E2: Return of the Lion's Den
Manestream Podcast | Take a Paws S4E2: Commuting vs. Living on Campus
Manestream Podcast S5E2: Super Bowl Podcast
Manestream Podcast | The Lion's Den S5E1: NFL Playoffs
Manestream Podcast | Roaring Readers S2E1: I'm Glad My Mom Died
Manestream Podcast | Music Minds S1E2: "Blonde" by Frank Ocean
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$650
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal