Manestream Podcast | Miss Southeastern 2025 Special Interview

Roselyn Rivas is a strategic communication major from Gonzales. She recently joined The Lion’s Roar in Fall 2024 and is excited to be on the team. She also holds the role of social media strategist for the Association of Latin American Students, which is an organization dedicated to empowering the Latin community. Planning to graduate in 2026, Rosie aspires to have a career as a social media executive for high-end brands such as Apple or Glossier. When she’s not surfing the media and creating graphics, you can find her with her cats, drinking coffee or with family.