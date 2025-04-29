Manchac Review sheds light on local creative writing talent

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In the early 1960s, Southeastern Louisiana University had a surge in enrollment numbers, followed by the introduction of new masters programs in various fields. Of them, the English masters program began and a heavier emphasis on all things literature took off.

As Southeastern made changes to better suit their increasing number of students, new organizations and programs were introduced, and the Manchac Review was born.

The Manchac Review is a creative writing journal published annually by the English Department and the Writing Center, with the aim of showcasing the creative writing skills of Southeastern students and staff as well as the local community.

Fiction, poetry and drama are the three genres regularly submitted, though in 2010 the journal launched The Manchac Review Online, which broadened genres that could be submitted to art, music and video shorts. The intention of the expansion was to put a greater emphasis on multimedia and interaction with the audience.

David Hanson is a professor of English at Southeastern and serves as one of the three faculty advisors who aid in the process of selecting the press and looking over books before publication.

The Manchac is led by both faculty and students. Through them, the entire Southeastern community is represented in the journal.

Jacob White, a graduate student and executive editor of The Manchac Review, said, “I’ve already learned so much about the publishing process through my time in this position. Putting the book together has been a very daunting, but very rewarding task.”

Submissions for the Manchac Review are open throughout the year and all undergo peer review by student editors, who evaluate them for quality, originality, content and creativity. Writers whose works are tentatively accepted may be asked to meet with an editor to discuss revisions before publication.

“Our journal gives students a great place to start getting their work published. I understand that it can be intimidating to submit your work, but it’s so worth taking that leap of faith,” White said.

Visit the Manchac Review’s Instagram for more information on the journal.