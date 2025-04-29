The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Manchac Review sheds light on local creative writing talent

Eva Saladino, A&E Editor April 29, 2025
Eva Saladino
The Manchac Review is SLU’s journal for creative writing and art.
In the early 1960s, Southeastern Louisiana University had a surge in enrollment numbers, followed by the introduction of new masters programs in various fields. Of them, the English masters program began and a heavier emphasis on all things literature took off. 

As Southeastern made changes to better suit their increasing number of students, new organizations and programs were introduced, and the Manchac Review was born. 

The Manchac Review is a creative writing journal published annually by the English Department and the Writing Center, with the aim of showcasing the creative writing skills of Southeastern students and staff as well as the local community. 

Fiction, poetry and drama are the three genres regularly submitted, though in 2010 the journal launched The Manchac Review Online, which broadened genres that could be submitted to art, music and video shorts. The intention of the expansion was to put a greater emphasis on multimedia and interaction with the audience.

David Hanson is a professor of English at Southeastern and serves as one of the three faculty advisors who aid in the process of selecting the press and looking over books before publication. 

The Manchac is led by both faculty and students. Through them, the entire Southeastern community is represented in the journal.

Jacob White, a graduate student and executive editor of The Manchac Review, said, “I’ve already learned so much about the publishing process through my time in this position. Putting the book together has been a very daunting, but very rewarding task.”

Submissions for the Manchac Review are open throughout the year and all undergo peer review by student editors, who evaluate them for quality, originality, content and creativity. Writers whose works are tentatively accepted may be asked to meet with an editor to discuss revisions before publication. 

“Our journal gives students a great place to start getting their work published. I understand that it can be intimidating to submit your work, but it’s so worth taking that leap of faith,” White said. 

Visit the Manchac Review’s Instagram for more information on the journal. 

About the Contributor
Eva Saladino
Eva Saladino, A&E Editor
Eva Saladino is an English major from Covington who has been with The Lion’s Roar since March of 2023. She began as a staff reporter and now stands as the Arts and Entertainment editor and plans to graduate in the Fall of 2025. Eva intends to let her love for writing guide her into a professional career she is proud of. She also hopes to one day live in New York and write and publish her own children’s book. Eva loves nature, going to farmer’s markets and watching romcoms.
