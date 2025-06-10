The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

OPINION | “Sinners” sinks its teeth into southern gothic horror

Tevin Edo, Web Content ManagerJune 10, 2025
The smash hit “Sinners” hit theatres on April 18, 2025.
For vampire film fanatics, horror fans and those interested in watching Black-led films, “Sinners” is a gift wrapped with a giant bow tied on top, as director Ryan Coogler satisfies all genres. 

Coogler’s latest flick premiered in theatres on April 18, and has since shattered box office records. It’s the highest original opening film of the 2020s and the highestgrossing R-rated film released during Easter weekend. It also only suffered the smallest second-week drop since 2009. Fans can now rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

The film features an impressive cast, including Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Omar Benson Miller, and Wunmi Mosaku.

“Sinners” is set in 1930s Mississippi and follows twins Smoke and Stack, both played by Michael B. Jordan, as they return to the South after stirring up trouble between Irish and Italian gangs in Chicago. 

After realizing that they need to lose the heat for a while and are in dire need of money, they open a juke joint with the help of some old friends, most notably their cousin Sammie, played by Miles Caton.

When the sun goes down, something sinister rises. The juke joint has to ward off several ravenous vampires. As the movie unfolds, you can see the metaphors that each character embodies. 

The vampires as a whole, in my eyes, are a metaphor for how Black culture is exploited for others’ own benefit. Remmick, the main vampire played by Jack O’Connell, wanted Sammie’s musical gift to reconnect with his ancestors. I saw this as exploitation. Remmick didn’t care about Sammie’s well-being; he just wanted to use him.

Another one is how Sammie’s amazing musical talent was suppressed by his own father because he believed that his music brought evil with him. This is just another example of how in Black culture, religion is sometimes used as a suppressant that overshadows the talent that a lot of us possess.

I saw some of the characters being related to the 7 deadly sins. For example, Smoke was incredibly prideful and always took his job seriously. On the opposite end was his twin Stack; I saw him as the sin of greed, as his thirst for fortune always got him caught up in past troubles or bad financial situations.

I saw “Sinners” in IMAX, its intended format, which exemplified the film’s gorgeous cinematography. There’s a scene in the movie where the vampires are invited into the juke joint and you can see the borders of the screen close in to create a more dramatic effect, signaling that danger is close. 

The soundtrack was also continuously drawing me in. Miles Caton did a phenomenal job with his on-set singing. I found myself listening to the rest of the soundtrack during the drive home, just trying to keep that theatre magic alive a little longer.

All in all, “Sinners” is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It’s crazy to me that the movie almost flew under my radar, but because of viral tweets and word of mouth I had to see for myself what all the buzz was about. I could go on and on about this movie but I think it’s best if you just go and see it for yourself. 

It’s still out in some theatres and is now available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video. Go watch “Sinners” and lose yourself in the wonderful world Ryan Coogler has created.

