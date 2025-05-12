Students present year-long projects at Senior Art Exhibition

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Graduating art students presented their projects at the Senior Art Exhibition on April 17.

The show allowed seniors to show off their year-long, self-directed projects and their growth as artists.

Graphic design major Kevin Anders remarked on his project, “The Elysium Initiative,” and the exhibition.

“I’m happy with how it turned out. I think the show is awesome. It’s really cool to have something you worked on for so long finally be fully realized,” Anders said.

Graphic design major Brynn Furgeson expressed her feelings about the completion of her project, “Cyclus.”

“I feel relieved, blessed and accomplished. I feel like all the effort paid off. I can breathe now. I feel like I’m aligning with myself,” Furgeson said.

The senior courses prepare students for professional careers by allowing them to develop self-directed projects, receive targeted feedback from their professors and build their portfolios.

Furgeson shared her experience with the development of her project throughout the year.

“I think overall, the feedback was very beneficial. I wouldn’t have gotten to this point without all the feedback, good and bad,” Furgeson said.

Drawing major Ashton Williams gave her thoughts on the course and her project, “Tattooed with Ballpoint Pen.”

“As far as the class and wanting more from it, I think they’re still working things out as far as how it runs in general, and that can be stressful. But at the same time, I feel like it’s supposed to be. If you’re not stressed, maybe do something that does stress you out. Even though I may not feel completely 100 on it, I definitely feel better about it than what I started with,” Williams said.

Interim department head Jeff Mickey thanked and congratulated the large class, as well as those who supported them.

“I am very proud of the students. We have really good students. We’ve got a good demographic regionally…[of] really smart, engaged students who have a desire to create and are very successful in that process,” Mickey stated.

New Media and Animation major Dylan Schwab spoke of his excitement for new projects and next steps.

“My next plan is to keep working on new projects while sending my portfolio out to game companies. Also, to update ArtStation every day,” Schwab said.

Schwab spoke of how his courses prepared him for his project, “Wire Workers,” and the start of his career.

“I prepared myself for this if I’m being honest. I think the course did a great job of leading me in the right direction. In the 3D modeling classes, there’s so much more that needs to be added…But in the end, we only have a specific amount of time, so I think it did a pretty good job,” Schwab said.

Luke Chastant spoke of his experience at Southeastern as a graduating senior of the new media and animation course.

“I think that the course for animation here is not great. I wouldn’t have come here for that if I could choose a different college,” Chastant stated.

Mickey gave his thoughts about the students’ potential and what he and the department are trying to impart to them.

“I think there are always things we can improve on. I think the important thing is that in this group of seniors, we have people who are connected with things they’re passionate about, and they have pursued a process that allows them to think about those things, not just as a hobby, but as an intellectual activity. That’s part of an investigation of much larger, deeper concepts,” Mickey explained.

Chastant stated his overall opinion of the course.

“I think it prepared me more to be a fine artist for gallery work. If it were a BFA, I think I would be a better animator, but [as a BA], I think it just prepared me to be a human in the world,” Chastant explained.

Schwab concluded his thoughts on the course and spoke of the quality of work he feels students are capable of.

“If you’re a student, you’re in class every day, you are devoted and you’re passionate about this, then you’re going to put in the work and make something really good,” Schwab concluded.

The spring senior art exhibition will remain open until Saturday, May 17.