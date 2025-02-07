Manestream Podcast | The Lion’s Den S7E1: Super Bowl

Joseph Brezinsky is a communication major from Luling, where he discovered his love for all things sports-related. Whether it’s whitewater rafting, a round of golf or cheering on the Saints in the Dome, Joey thrives on activity and social events. But, when he’s not putting bat to ball, he enjoys putting pen to paper. With a focus in sports media, Joey unites his love of sports and fitness with a passion for creative writing. He joined The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of ‘24. After graduating in the Spring of ‘25, he hopes to embark on a career in broadcast journalism.