The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar
Manestream Podcast | The Lion’s Den S7E1: Super Bowl

Chase Gispert and Joey BrezinskyFebruary 7, 2025
Aaron Madison
In this episode, Sports Editor Chase Gispert and Joey Brezinsky preview Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

About the Contributors
Chase Gispert
Chase Gispert, Sports Editor
Chase Gispert is a communication major with a concentration in sports communication. He joined The Lion’s Roar in March of 2021 and now serves as sports editor. Chase is a native of Madisonville. He has a strong passion for sports and is excited about where the future may take him.
Joey Brezinsky
Joey Brezinsky, Staff Reporter
Joseph Brezinsky is a communication major from Luling, where he discovered his love for all things sports-related. Whether it’s whitewater rafting, a round of golf or cheering on the Saints in the Dome, Joey thrives on activity and social events. But, when he’s not putting bat to ball, he enjoys putting pen to paper. With a focus in sports media, Joey unites his love of sports and fitness with a passion for creative writing. He joined The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of ‘24. After graduating in the Spring of ‘25, he hopes to embark on a career in broadcast journalism.
Aaron Madison
Aaron Madison, Digital Media Content Manager
Aaron Madison is a computer science major and math minor from Slidell. He began working for The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2021. He plans on becoming a software engineer after graduation. He is passionate about computers, technology and music.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$630
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

