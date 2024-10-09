Manestream Podcast | Take a Paws S5E1: Parasocial Relationships and Crazy Fans

Ian Stewart is a creative writing major from Baton Rouge. He joined The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2021 and will graduate in the Spring of 2025. He enjoys watching movies, listening to music, reading and writing. After graduating, Ian plans on working as a copy editor and fiction writer.
Sean Hoffman is a junior sports communication major from Gonzales. He plans to graduate in the Fall of 2026 and plans to work in the sports media industry. His goals are to become a professional sports writer and to start his own sports talk show in the future. Sean enjoys taking photos at sporting events to grow his social media page to show others you can do anything and everything you put your mind to. In his free time, Sean enjoys watching horror movies with friends and going out to watch football on the weekends.
Aaron Madison is a computer science major and math minor from Slidell. He began working for The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2021. He plans on becoming a software engineer after graduation. He is passionate about computers, technology and music.
