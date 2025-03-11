The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Categories:

Manestream Podcast | The Roomies 2025

Kennith Woods, Eva Saladino, and Sean HoffmanMarch 11, 2025
Aaron Madison
In this episode of the Manestream Podcast, editors Kennith Woods, Eva Saladino, and Sean Hoffman discuss the Oscars, or what they like to call “The Roomies”.

About the Contributors
Kennith Woods
Kennith Woods, Editor-in-Chief
Kennith Woods is a junior communication major with a concentration in television and multimedia journalism and a creative writing minor. A resident of Prairieville, Kennith is The Lion’s Roar’s editor-in-chief. He wants to use journalism to facilitate vital information to the public and simultaneously serve as a mouthpiece for the people’s needs and concerns. More than anything, he’s proud and humbled to lead such a talented group of individuals; he’s thankful for all The Lion’s Roar has given him. To Kennith, Student Publications is the best place on campus.
Eva Saladino
Eva Saladino, A&E Editor
Eva Saladino is an English major from Covington who has been with The Lion’s Roar since March of 2023. She began as a staff reporter and now stands as the Arts and Entertainment editor and plans to graduate in the Fall of 2025. Eva intends to let her love for writing guide her into a professional career she is proud of. She also hopes to one day live in New York and write and publish her own children’s book. Eva loves nature, going to farmer’s markets and watching romcoms.
Sean Hoffman
Sean Hoffman, Staff Reporter
Sean Hoffman is a junior sports communication major from Gonzales. He plans to graduate in the Fall of 2026 and plans to work in the sports media industry. His goals are to become a professional sports writer and to start his own sports talk show in the future. Sean enjoys taking photos at sporting events to grow his social media page to show others you can do anything and everything you put your mind to. In his free time, Sean enjoys watching horror movies with friends and going out to watch football on the weekends.
Aaron Madison
Aaron Madison, Digital Media Content Manager
Aaron Madison is a computer science major and math minor from Slidell. He began working for The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2021. He plans on becoming a software engineer after graduation. He is passionate about computers, technology and music.
