Manestream Podcast | The Roomies 2025

Eva Saladino is an English major from Covington who has been with The Lion’s Roar since March of 2023. She began as a staff reporter and now stands as the Arts and Entertainment editor and plans to graduate in the Fall of 2025. Eva intends to let her love for writing guide her into a professional career she is proud of. She also hopes to one day live in New York and write and publish her own children’s book. Eva loves nature, going to farmer’s markets and watching romcoms.