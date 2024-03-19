The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Manestream Podcast | Take a Paws S4E2: Commuting vs. Living on Campus

Abigail Fischer and Victoria CollinsMarch 19, 2024
In this episode, social media editor Abigail Fischer and staff reporter Victoria Collins discuss their experiences with commuting vs. “dorming” on Southeastern’s campus.
Abigail Fischer, Social Media Editor
Abigail Fischer is majoring in English with a concentration in creative writing and minors in French and publishing studies. During the Spring 2022 semester, she began working as a staff reporter for The Lion’s Roar. Abigail spends most of her time working, reading books and traveling. After graduation, she hopes to work as a copy editor in France.
Victoria Collins, Staff Reporter
Victoria Collins is a freshman nursing major specializing in communication sciences and disorders. A local of New Orleans, Victoria is fresh off the press as one of the newest staff reporters. She enjoys reading, writing and taking long naps. After graduating, Victoria aspires to be a speech-language pathologist.
Aaron Madison, Digital Media Content Manager
Aaron Madison is a computer science major and math minor from Slidell. He began working for The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2021. He plans on becoming a software engineer after graduation. He is passionate about computers, technology and music.
