Lions take down McNeese to keep season alive

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

No. 1 seed Southeastern baseball lost its first game in the SLC tournament against No. 8 seed New Orleans 10-6, then fought to stay in after the win against No. 5 seed McNeese, 7-4.

Game One – Thursday, May 15

On opening night, UNO took the lead in the first inning with an inside-the-park home run and an error at first base to help give them the 3-0 lead.

In the second, Junior second baseman Ben Robichaux homered to left field to give SLU two runs and lessen the lead, 4-2, after UNO scored another run in the same inning.

Throughout the game, the privateers hit two back-to-back home runs to score two more runs and finished the game with four more as Southeastern struggled in the field.

Senior pinch hitter Baylin Sorensen and senior center fielder Jude Hall hit late home runs to gain momentum, but unfortunately, they fell short.

On the mound, senior Brennan Stuprich had one of the toughest games of the season after giving up six runs to New Orleans and only pitching four strikeouts in five innings.

Game Two – Friday, May 16

After losing their first game, SLU survived their second match-up against McNeese, 7-4.

The game began similarly; MSU was ahead by three runs before sophomore first baseman Peyton Woods tied the game with a single toward right field to score two runs.

In the final inning, the Lions took the lead when senior right fielder Parker Coley hit a single down the third base line for an RBI.

Momentum grew when senior shortstop TJ Salvagio and senior left fielder Logan Walters hit back-to-back doubles to score the final three runs.

Freshman pitcher Brady St. Pierre threw two strikeouts and finished the game by forcing McNeese into a double play.

Today, Southeastern will face Northwestern State at 1 p.m. to keep their championship hopes alive in the SLC.

You can watch it on ESPN+ or listen to 90.9 The Lions for live game coverage.