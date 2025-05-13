The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Lions down Colonels, capture first regular season SLC crown since 2015

Chase Gispert, Sports Editor May 13, 2025
Bogi Csordas
Senior SLU shortstop TJ Salvaggio roars in celebration during the Lion’s game against UTRGV. (Hammond, La. – Pat Kennelly Diamond at Alumni Field, April 19, 2025)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern baseball (37-14, 22-8 SLC) defeated Nicholls (17-32, 10-20 SLC) twice during Saturday’s doubleheader in Thibodaux, 5-4 in 10 innings and 19-4 in seven innings, to claim the Green and Gold’s first regular season Southland Conference championship since 2015. 

The Colonels defeated the Lions 13-0 on Thursday in seven innings prior to Friday’s contest being turned into a Saturday doubleheader due to rain. 

SLU finishes its SLC campaign tied with conference newcomers UTRGV, with both teams posting 22-8 marks in league play.

While the Vaqueros can claim a share of the Southland crown, the Lions vanquished them in 2/3 games last month in Hammond, America, and will subsequently earn the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament. 

During game two of the Nicholls series and the first meeting of Saturday’s doubleheader, Southeastern took a 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning following senior shortstop TJ Salvaggio’s two-run homer, his second of the contest. 

The Colonels managed to score runs in the seventh and ninth frames to force extra innings. 

Senior catcher Conner O’Neal continued his impressive season, launching a solo shot in the top of the tenth, ultimately giving the Lions a 5-4 win over their conference rivals. 

Freshman right-handed pitcher Truitt Webb earned the win for Southeastern on the hill, surrendering zero runs on just one lone hit, and recording three strikeouts in 1.2 innings of work. 

Needing to win again in order to be crowned regular-season Southland Conference champions, SLU did just that, run-ruling Nicholls 19-4 in seven innings behind an offensive explosion. 

Six Lion batters delivered multi-hit outings, including Dane Watts (4), Logan Walters (3), Salvaggio (2), Bailyn Sorenson (2), Peyton Woods (2) and Parker Coley (2). 

Watts, a junior center fielder and St. Thomas Aquinas product from Hammond, went 4-for-4 at the plate, scoring two runs. 

Walters, a redshirt senior left fielder out of Petal, Mississippi, was 3-for-4 with a game-high five RBIs. 

The Jacksonville State transfer and former 2022 NJCAA DII national champion at Pearl River Community College hit a pair of doubles, one single, and was hit by a pitch, all of which produced runs for the Lions. 

SLU led Nicholls 12-0 through four, ultimately cruising to a game-shortened 15-run victory in seven innings of play.

Junior starting pitcher Blake Lobell, who attended Springfield High, was credited with the win on the bump, improving his record to 7-1 for the year. 

The LSU Eunice transfer and 2024 NJCAA DII Pitcher of the Year tossed 6.0 innings for Southeastern, allowing two runs on five hits. 

The Lions will now prepare to host the Southland Conference Tournament, Hammond Bracket, presented by GeoSurfaces (May 15–18), which follows a double-elimination NCAA Regionals-style format. 

Top-seeded SLU will face off against eighth-seeded UNO (25-24, 12-18 SLC) on Thursday evening. 

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field between the Lions and Privateers. 

The two other Hammond Bracket participants also hail from Louisiana – fourth-seeded Northwestern State (33-19, 19-11 SLC) and fifth-seeded McNeese (31-15, 19-11 SLC). 

The Demons and Cowboys will open bracket play at 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. 

The final remaining team in Hammond will advance to the Southland Conference Tournament Championship Series (May 22-24), with the higher-seeded side of the two finalists earning the right to host. 

As always, the SLC Tournament champion will be granted an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament, which begins on Friday, May 30 at the end of the month.

Southeastern last won the conference tourney in 2022 and will look to repeat the feat in year two under head coach Bobby Barbier. 

For further coverage on Lions baseball, stay tuned to The Lion’s Roar.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributors
Chase Gispert
Chase Gispert, Sports Editor
Chase Gispert is a communication major with a concentration in sports communication. He joined The Lion’s Roar in March of 2021 and now serves as sports editor. Chase is a native of Madisonville. He has a strong passion for sports and is excited about where the future may take him.
Bogi Csordas
Bogi Csordas, Staff Reporter
Bogi Csordas is a Hungarian student-athlete on the women’s tennis team who joined the Lion’s Roar in the fall of 2023. She is a senior English major graduating in May 2025 and already has a degree in Communication and Media Studies. Her goal is to work in media or public relations in the future. She loves traveling and exploring new places and cultures. Outside of school and work, her passions are reading, photography, and going to sports events.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$675
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in On Campus
The Lady Lions get ready for a contest against conference rival Nicholls. (Hammond, La. - North Oak Park, April 25, 2025)
SLU wins SLC in final inning, punches ticket to regionals
Senior graphic design major Ashton Persick presents her art project, "Krono's Travel Agency," at the Senior Art Exhibition.
Students present year-long projects at Senior Art Exhibition
The Lady Lions gathered on the mound to show their ticket to SLC championship
Lady Lions punch their ticket to SLC championship
On Senior day, Jude Hall received his senior gifts, along with the other seniors from Head Coach Bobby Barbier
SLU defeats Lamar at the Diamond Field on Senior Day
Miss Southeastern Eva Delatte, SLU President Dr. William Wainwright and First Lady Misty Wainwright kick off Strawberry Jubilee with the traditional cake cutting.
A berry sweet tradition: SLU welcomes spring with Strawberry Jubilee
The 2025-2026 SGA Chief Justice Kayla Edwards swears in Maria Nachaeva as the 2025-2026 SGA President.
Lions honored, Centennial monument revealed at 45th DSA Convocation
More in Showcase
A pro-Palestine encampment was set up at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.
OPINION | Trump's crackdown on free speech reflects ugly future for Americans
To opinions editor Ian Stewart, this piece of carved wooden art is a symbol of unity and family.
Strawberry Prism | How a global crisis brought my family together
Senior outfielder Ariel Gomez slides into second base during the Lady Lions' matchup against Nicholls.
Last Week in Sports - April 27
Woodlawn High School graduates sit six feet apart awaiting the ceremony to commence. (May 2020)
Strawberry Prism | Cap and gown, but locked down
The Manchac Review is SLU's journal for creative writing and art.
Manchac Review sheds light on local creative writing talent
Lions football plays a scrimmage match during Super Lion Saturday. (Hammond, La. - Strawberry Stadium, Saturday, April 5, 2025)
Lions gear up for 2025 season
More in Sports
Senior shortstop TJ Salvaggio hit a double toward left field and celebrated on second base.
SLU defeats UTRGV and ties for No.1 in the SLC
Senior outfielder Maddie Leal celebrates her Senior Day with family and the softball coaching staff before taking the field against Stephen F. Austin. (Hammond, La. - North Oak Park, Saturday, April 12)
SLU softball claims the sweep over SFA on Senior Day
Bobby Barbier had a mound visit and gave the new pitcher he brought in rom the bull pin.
Last week in sports: Super Lions Saturday edition, April 4-6
Freshman setter Ashley Richardson sets the ball against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. (Hammond, La. - University Center, Nov. 7, 2024)
McBride era begins strong with preseason win
Senior outside hitter Cicily Hidalgo takes flight, leaping high to spike the ball down with vigor against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. (Hammond, La. - University Center, Nov. 7, 2024)
Cicily Hidalgo’s career at Southeastern and beyond
Sophomore pinch hitter Mykail Lusco sent the ball soaring towards right field.
Southeastern shuts out Corpus Christi to claim the sweep
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$675
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal