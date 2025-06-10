The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Dr. Skipper to replace Dr. Golding as provost

Kennith Woods, Editor-in-ChiefJune 10, 2025
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

SLU President Dr. William Wainwright announced Dr. Eric Skipper will serve as provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Dr. Eric Skipper will replace Dr. Tena Golding as provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Skipper will replace Dr. Tena Golding, the former Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, who is retiring. She worked in various leadership roles for over forty years. For her service, SLU awarded Golding the university Lifetime Achievement Award during commencement on Saturday, May 17.

“She is a deeply respected leader by many, who leads with love and represents our core values of excellence and caring,” Wainwright said.

The provost oversees all academic activities on campus. They coordinate with every college and several academic departments, including the Sims Memorial Library, Study Abroad and Global Engagement, Graduate Studies and the Office of Sponsored Research and Programs.

Skipper is coming from the University of South Carolina-Beaufort, where he served as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. He’ll be stepping into essentially the same role here at SLU, just with a much larger student body.

The enrollment at USCB is around 2,200, according to a November 2024 article on the institution’s website, whereas SLU’s enrollment sits at nearly 15,000, as reported in its February announcement.

Wainwright also announced that Jacob Penton, director of the Office of Internal Audit, will serve as Chief Audit and Compliance Officer. The position ensures the university complies with federal and state laws, particularly those related to discrimination, harassment, and equal employment opportunity. 

The CCO also serves as the Title IX Coordinator, implementing policies to prevent and address sex-based discrimination.

“Both bring depth of experience within their respective fields and I look forward to the contributions they will make to advance our mission,” Wainwright said in a campus update.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Kennith Woods
Kennith Woods, Editor-in-Chief
Kennith Woods is a junior communication major with a concentration in television and multimedia journalism and a creative writing minor. A resident of Prairieville, Kennith is The Lion’s Roar’s editor-in-chief. He wants to use journalism to facilitate vital information to the public and simultaneously serve as a mouthpiece for the people’s needs and concerns. More than anything, he’s proud and humbled to lead such a talented group of individuals; he’s thankful for all The Lion’s Roar has given him. To Kennith, Student Publications is the best place on campus.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$675
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in News
The ongoing Louisiana hiring freeze
The ongoing Louisiana hiring freeze
Student passes on Wednesday
Student passes on Wednesday
Senior graphic design major Ashton Persick presents her art project, "Krono's Travel Agency," at the Senior Art Exhibition.
Students present year-long projects at Senior Art Exhibition
Miss Southeastern Eva Delatte, SLU President Dr. William Wainwright and First Lady Misty Wainwright kick off Strawberry Jubilee with the traditional cake cutting.
A berry sweet tradition: SLU welcomes spring with Strawberry Jubilee
The 2025-2026 SGA Chief Justice Kayla Edwards swears in Maria Nachaeva as the 2025-2026 SGA President.
Lions honored, Centennial monument revealed at 45th DSA Convocation
Soloists shine in spring concert
More in On Campus
Senior catcher Conner O'Neal wrapped arms with his teammate in the post-game huddle after they defeated McNeese.
Lions take down McNeese to keep season alive
Senior SLU shortstop TJ Salvaggio roars in celebration during the Lion's game against UTRGV. (Hammond, La. - Pat Kennelly Diamond at Alumni Field, April 19, 2025)
Lions down Colonels, capture first regular season SLC crown since 2015
The Lady Lions get ready for a contest against conference rival Nicholls. (Hammond, La. - North Oak Park, April 25, 2025)
SLU wins SLC in final inning, punches ticket to regionals
The Lady Lions gathered on the mound to show their ticket to SLC championship
Lady Lions punch their ticket to SLC championship
On Senior day, Jude Hall received his senior gifts, along with the other seniors from Head Coach Bobby Barbier
SLU defeats Lamar at the Diamond Field on Senior Day
Senior outfielder Ariel Gomez slides into second base during the Lady Lions' matchup against Nicholls.
Last Week in Sports - April 27
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$675
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal