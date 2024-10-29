The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Manestream Podcast | Halloween Favorites 2024

Ian Stewart and Eva SaladinoOctober 29, 2024
Aaron Madison
In this episode of the Manestream Podcast, Opinions Editor Ian Stewart and A&E Editor Eva Saladino share their Halloween favorites.

Ian Stewart
Ian Stewart, Opinions Editor
Ian Stewart is a creative writing major from Baton Rouge. He joined The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2021 and will graduate in the Spring of 2025. He enjoys watching movies, listening to music, reading and writing. After graduating, Ian plans on working as a copy editor and fiction writer. 
Eva Saladino
Eva Saladino, A&E Editor
Eva Saladino is an English major from Covington who has been with The Lion’s Roar since March of 2023. She began as a staff reporter and now stands as the Arts and Entertainment editor and plans to graduate in the Fall of 2025. Eva intends to let her love for writing guide her into a professional career she is proud of. She also hopes to one day live in New York and write and publish her own children’s book. Eva loves nature, going to farmer’s markets and watching romcoms.
Aaron Madison
Aaron Madison, Digital Media Content Manager
Aaron Madison is a computer science major and math minor from Slidell. He began working for The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2021. He plans on becoming a software engineer after graduation. He is passionate about computers, technology and music.
