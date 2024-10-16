The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Manestream Podcast | Lion’s Den S6E2: Return of the Lion’s Den

Chase Gispert and Troy AllenOctober 16, 2024
In this episode, Sports Editors Chase Gispert and Troy Allen discuss SLU football on the rise and some recent NFL news.

Chase Gispert
Chase Gispert, Sports Editor
Chase Gispert is a communication major with a concentration in sports communication. He joined The Lion’s Roar in March of 2021 and now serves as sports editor. Chase is a native of Madisonville. He has a strong passion for sports and is excited about where the future may take him.
Troy Allen
Troy Allen, Assistant Sports Editor
Troy Allen is a graduating senior communication major with a concentration in sports communication. He joined The Lion’s Roar as a staff reporter in September of 2022, hoping to contribute to a great program. Troy plans to follow his passion for covering various sports like football, basketball and baseball. On his off days, he loves to hang out with friends and family, watch football and play video games.
Aaron Madison
Aaron Madison, Digital Media Content Manager
Aaron Madison is a computer science major and math minor from Slidell. He began working for The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2021. He plans on becoming a software engineer after graduation. He is passionate about computers, technology and music.
