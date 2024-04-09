The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

Manestream Podcast | Roaring Readers S2E2: My Heart is Shaped Like a Bed

Kennith Woods, EditorApril 9, 2024
Aaron Madison

In this episode, News Editor Kennith Woods reviews a collection of sonnets based around Louisiana culture in the book My Heart is Shaped Like a Bed.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Kennith Woods, News Editor
Kennith Woods is a sophomore communication major with a concentration in television and multimedia journalism and a creative writing minor. A resident of Prairieville, Kennith is The Lion’s Roar’s newly-minted news editor. His passion for progressive change within our communities is the driving factor behind his educational pursuits, as he wants to use journalism to facilitate vital information to the public and simultaneously serve as a mouthpiece for the people’s needs and concerns.
Aaron Madison, Digital Media Content Manager
Aaron Madison is a computer science major and math minor from Slidell. He began working for The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2021. He plans on becoming a software engineer after graduation. He is passionate about computers, technology and music.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Manestream Podcast
Manestream Podcast | Lion's Den S5E3: March Madness/NFL Free Agency Roundup
Manestream Podcast | Take a Paws S4E2: Commuting vs. Living on Campus
Manestream Podcast S5E2: Super Bowl Podcast
Manestream Podcast | Roaring Readers S2E1: I'm Glad My Mom Died
Manestream Podcast | Music Minds S1E2: "Blonde" by Frank Ocean
Manestream Podcast | Roaring Readers S1E3: Watchmen
More in Opinion
My mom, myself, and Tori once we got our movie snacks and drinks and were ready to relive the concert through the film.
REVIEW | Fulfill your ‘Wildest Dreams’ and stream the Eras Tour
REVIEW | “Mean Girls” exceeded my expectations, but only because I had none
REVIEW | “Mean Girls” exceeded my expectations, but only because I had none
OPINION | An homage to Kobe and Gigi Bryant
OPINION | An homage to Kobe and Gigi Bryant
Gorillaz band uses a unique combination of alternate rock, hip hop and trip-hop, a fusion of electronica and hip-hop originating from the United Kingdom, to intrigue listerns.
Review | A lookback on Gorillaz's “Demon Days”
Editor-in-chief Chloe Williams pictured with Good Morning America host and SLU alumna Robin Roberts on Nov. 2, 2023.
Letter from the Editor: Chloe Williams
REVIEW | “Hunger Games” prequel was a ballad of confusion and mediocrity
REVIEW | “Hunger Games” prequel was a ballad of confusion and mediocrity
More in Podcast
Manestream Podcast | The Lion's Den S5E1: NFL Playoffs
Manestream Podcast | The Lion’s Den S4E10: NFL Week 10
Manestream Podcast | Roaring Readers S1E2: Archer's Voice
Manestream Podcast | The Lion’s Den S4E8: NFL Week 7
Manestream Podcast | Music Minds S1E1: Mountain's Album "Climbing!"
Manestream Podcast | The Lion’s Den S4E7: NFL Week 5&6

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2024 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *