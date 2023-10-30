The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Manestream Podcast | Roaring Readers S1E2: Archer’s Voice

Samantha Sims, EditorOctober 30, 2023
Aaron Madison

Campus Life Editor Samantha Sims enters our book review podcast “Roaring Readers”, sharing the book “Archer’s Voice” by Mia Sheridan.
About the Contributors
Samantha Sims, Campus Life Editor
Samantha Sims is a communication major with a concentration in strategic communication. She is from Gretna and joined The Lion’s Roar staff in Sept. 2022. She loves to execute her passions for photography, writing, reading and connecting with others by working at Student Publications. She was recently promoted to campus & community editor. You can usually catch her anywhere on campus, so don’t hesitate to say hi!
Aaron Madison, Digital Media Content Manager
Aaron Madison is a computer science major and math minor from Slidell. He began working for The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2021. He plans on becoming a software engineer after graduation. He is passionate about computers, technology and music.
