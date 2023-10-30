Manestream Podcast | Roaring Readers S1E2: Archer’s Voice

Samantha Sims is a communication major with a concentration in strategic communication. She is from Gretna and joined The Lion’s Roar staff in Sept. 2022. She loves to execute her passions for photography, writing, reading and connecting with others by working at Student Publications. She was recently promoted to campus & community editor. You can usually catch her anywhere on campus, so don’t hesitate to say hi!
Aaron Madison is a computer science major and math minor from Slidell. He began working for The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2021. He plans on becoming a software engineer after graduation. He is passionate about computers, technology and music.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$170
$600
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.
Thank you!
From, The Lion's Roar
Thank you for your generous contribution to The Lion's Roar. With your support, The Lion's Roar will be able to give our reporters the tools to reach their highest potential.
There was an issue submitting your request.
Comments (0)
Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.