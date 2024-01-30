The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

Manestream Podcast | Roaring Readers S2E1: I’m Glad My Mom Died

Eva SaladinoJanuary 30, 2024

Staff reporter Eva Saladino enters our book review podcast “Roaring Readers”, sharing the book “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Eva Saladino, Staff Reporter
Eva Saladino is an English major with a concentration in creative writing. She has been a member of The Lion's Roar team since March of 2023 and works as a staff reporter. She hopes to have a children's book published after she graduates college and hopes to work as an environmental writer for the National Parks Magazine.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
(from left) First-Runner Up Miranda Sensat, Miss Southeastern 2024 Shelby Bordelon and Second-Runner Up Kyndall Smith
Shelby Bordelon crowned Miss Southeastern 2024
The delegates for the Miss Southeastern 2024 scholarship competition.
Get to know Miss Southeastern 2024 delegates
Miss Southeastern 2023, Kobi Isabella Painiting showing her official sash.
A royal farewell from Miss Southeastern 2023
Dance and expression: A review of Dance Performance Projects fall semester
Dance and expression: A review of Dance Performance Project's fall semester
Melissa May, owner of Mel’s Cheesecake, and LeAnne Miller, owner of The Wooden Grove, pose for a photo under The Wooden Grove sign.
Mel's Cheesecake and The Wooden Grove are family owned, Hammond proud
REVIEW | “Hunger Games” prequel was a ballad of confusion and mediocrity
REVIEW | “Hunger Games” prequel was a ballad of confusion and mediocrity
More in Manestream Podcast
Manestream Podcast | Music Minds S1E2: "Blonde" by Frank Ocean
Manestream Podcast | Roaring Readers S1E3: Watchmen
Manestream Podcast | The Lion’s Den S4E10: NFL Week 10
Manestream Podcast | Roaring Readers S1E2: Archer's Voice
Manestream Podcast | The Lion’s Den S4E8: NFL Week 7
Manestream Podcast | Music Minds S1E1: Mountain's Album "Climbing!"
More in Podcast
Manestream Podcast | The Lion’s Den S4E7: NFL Week 5&6
Manestream Podcast | Take a Paws S4E1: Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice
Manestream Podcast | The Lion’s Den S4E6: NFL Week 4
Manestream Podcast | The Lion’s Den S4E5: NFL Week 3
Manestream Podcast | Roaring Readers S1E1: Gone Girl
Manestream Podcast | The Lion’s Den S4E4: FIBA and NBA predictions

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2024 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *