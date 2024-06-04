The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS” spilled raw emotion and relatability

Abigail Fischer, Social Media EditorJune 4, 2024
Olivia+Rodrigo%E2%80%99s+%E2%80%9CGUTS%E2%80%9D+spilled+raw+emotion+and+relatability
Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Earlier this year, Olivia Rodrigo released her anticipated sophomore album, “GUTS.” I listened to it seven times the first week. On Friday, March 22, Rodrigo dropped “GUTS (spilled),” the deluxe version with four new songs. Once again, I was blown away by her voice and lyrical prowess.

Rodrigo first captured the world’s attention with her role in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” on Disney Plus. Her song, “All I Want,” blew up on TikTok in 2020 and opened the doors for a successful music career.

At the beginning of 2021, Rodrigo released her first official single, “Driver’s License,” which had every listener, me included, feeling the raw emotion and screaming the lyrics in their car. “Driver’s License” hit No. 1 in the nation and quickly rose to top 100 in the world. 

We didn’t have to wait long for a full album, which hit streaming and stores in May 2021. Rodrigo’s debut album, “SOUR,” was filled with emotion and detailed the struggles of young adulthood, which was very relatable for me and many of her listeners.

Two years later, 2023 gave us THE song of the summer – “vampire.” If I had to confess the number of times I’ve listened to this song, it would be super embarrassing. “vampire” is hands down the best angry breakup song since “Picture to Burn” by Taylor Swift in 2006. I stand by that statement.

Rodrigo wasted no time giving her fans what they wanted. Only four months after releasing her single, Rodrigo dropped the whole album. “GUTS” was, and still is, a music powerhouse. This album gave us rage, sorrow and everything we have ever felt in our relationships with others, both romantically and platonically, and with ourselves.

“GUTS” broke down the door and opened the floor for Rodrigo to take center stage and dominate. She has a song for everyone, including a country song.

Now, I am not a huge fan of artists randomly deciding they are going to be country: (*cough* *cough* Beyoncé). However, Rodrigo’s song, “girl i’ve always been,” incorporates the right amount of pop, folk and country to make it work. I love this song! The guitar accompaniment paired with her breathy vocals creates a song reminiscent of old country, and the chorus is amazing:

“Well, I have captors I call friends/ I got panic rooms inside my head/ I get down with crooked men/ but I am the girl I’ve always been.”

Everyone always hears from relatives or old friends about how much they have changed over the years or how they aren’t the same person from “back then.” Rodrigo addresses this by showing how someone’s perspective of another person changes, not the person themselves.

Rodrigo’s storytelling skills are astounding, as well as her vocal range. She displays a beautifully soft voice in “lacy” and “pretty isn’t pretty enough,” then hits us with her punk rock vocals in “get him back!” and “bad idea right?” Finally, Rodrigo rounds everything out with her raw emotion and truth.

One of my favorite songs from this album is “all-american b*tch.” Rodrigo explores what it’s like to try and portray yourself as the perfect example of a woman for society and how ridiculous and fantastical the standards are for women.

Rodrigo sings, “I am built like a mother and a total machine/ I feel for your every little issue, I know just what you mean/….I forgive and I forget/ I know my age and I act like it/ got what you can’t resist/ I’m a perfect all-America b*tch.” 

Everything she says is contradictory to show how unrealistic the expectations are.

I highly recommend listening to “GUTS (spilled),” but be warned: you will feel every emotion through the course of an hour. By the end of the album, you will not be the same person you’ve always been.

You can listen to Rodrigo’s new album on Spotify, Apple Music or your favorite music streaming service. She is also on tour right now, so if you really fall in love with her music, keep an eye out for concert dates near/in NOLA.

2
Print this Story
View Comments (2)
About the Contributor
Abigail Fischer
Abigail Fischer, Social Media Editor
Abigail Fischer is majoring in English with a concentration in creative writing and minors in French and publishing studies. During the Spring 2022 semester, she began working as a staff reporter for The Lion’s Roar. Abigail spends most of her time working, reading books and traveling. After graduation, she hopes to work as a copy editor in France.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
At the finale of their performance, students line up with their instruments for a final applause.
Twenty three years of tradition at the Bill Evans Jazz Festival
Miss Southeastern poses proudly with her crown held high.
With an eye on the crown, Miss Southeastern prepares for Miss Louisiana
REVIEW | Hozier’s EP Unheard speaks volumes
REVIEW | Hozier’s EP 'Unheard' speaks volumes
Ava Holloway, a senior ceramics major, posing with pieces of her senior project. Each body of red clay will contain a thematic significance.
Hot out of the kiln: Ceramics majors prepare final projects for Senior Exhibition
Laila Stevens (left) and Shani Peters (right) posing for photo after the Artist Talk event on March 19.
Art and activism combine in the work of Shani Peters and Laila Stevens
Kali Norton, photographer and owner of The Creative Studio, sits posing with her photography equipment.
Kali Norton’s journey to capture creativity
More in Opinion
Letter from the Editor: On to the next beginning
Letter from the Editor: On to the next beginning
Manestream Podcast | Roaring Readers S2E2: My Heart is Shaped Like a Bed
My mom, myself, and Tori once we got our movie snacks and drinks and were ready to relive the concert through the film.
REVIEW | Fulfill your ‘Wildest Dreams’ and stream the Eras Tour
REVIEW | “Mean Girls” exceeded my expectations, but only because I had none
REVIEW | “Mean Girls” exceeded my expectations, but only because I had none
OPINION | An homage to Kobe and Gigi Bryant
OPINION | An homage to Kobe and Gigi Bryant
Gorillaz band uses a unique combination of alternate rock, hip hop and trip-hop, a fusion of electronica and hip-hop originating from the United Kingdom, to intrigue listerns.
Review | A lookback on Gorillaz's “Demon Days”

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2024 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (2)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • M

    migebenJun 5, 2024 at 2:40 am

    Amazing! I’ve been making $85 every hour since i started freelancing over the internet half a year ago… I work from home several hours daily and do basic work i get from this company that i stumbled upon online… I am very happy to share this work opportunity to you… It’s definitely the best job i ever had…

    Check it out here……….w­w­w­.­Join­.­payathome9.­c­o­m

    Reply
    https://lionsroarnews.com/32350/olivia-rodrigos-guts-spilled-raw-emotion-and-relatability/opinion/#comment-1228
  • S

    Sharon ReavisJun 4, 2024 at 1:37 pm

    Amazing! I’ve been making $85 every hour since i started freelancing over the internet half a year ago… I work from home several hours daily and do basic work i get from this company that i stumbled upon online… I am very happy to share this work opportunity to you… It’s definitely the best job i ever had…

    Check it out here……….w­w­w­.­n­e­w­.­c­a­s­h­6­7­.­c­o­m

    Reply
    https://lionsroarnews.com/32350/olivia-rodrigos-guts-spilled-raw-emotion-and-relatability/opinion/#comment-1226