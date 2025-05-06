OPINION | Trump’s crackdown on free speech reflects ugly future for Americans

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

People are protesting the atrocities Israel has committed against Palestinians. The Trump Administration, in outrageous defiance to the First Amendment, has kidnapped several individuals who have participated in pro-Palestine protests.

The Gaza War began on October 7th, 2023, with at least 1,139 Israelis killed and more than 61,709 Palestinians killed, with an additional 14,222 missing and presumed dead. 17,492 children have died.

The Department of Homeland Security and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are targeting immigrants who are here on visas or who have acquired their green card on the basis of an obscure law that says the Secretary of State can deport non-citizens who threaten United States foreign policy.

According to Rubio and the Trump Administration, exercising your First Amendment rights to free speech poses a danger to the country – if it’s speech they don’t like.

At the time of writing this article, 12 students and professors have been targeted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), but the number is sure to increase as Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed they’ve revoked the legal status of at least 300 foreign students. It should be noted that only an immigration judge can take away a green card.

ICE is targeting college students like Rumeysa Ozturk, stalking, detaining and moving her to a facility in Louisiana without formally accusing her of committing a crime.

Rumeysa has not participated in any anti-government protest, and her detention most likely comes from her co-writing an op-ed in her school’s newspaper, which was written to try to get her university to recognize the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The Trump Administration is committing blatantly hypocritical and illegal acts, infringing upon students’ First Amendment right to protest. This fear-mongering campaign is designed to encourage submission from some of our brightest and most promising students.

It’s no secret that this current administration is marred by false promises. 100 days into Trump’s presidency, he stated that a recession might be “worth it” after vowing to lower costs for groceries and gas. Trump appears to have lost touch with the American people, as evidenced by his recent decision to use ICE officers to kidnap and threaten innocent students.

When he promised mass deportations of illegal people from this country who are “criminals” and “rapists,” people expected just that. Instead, the country is moving closer to authoritarian rule while violating our First Amendment rights.

Rubio has already revoked visas from 300 students, sending out an email threatening legal action if those students remain in the country. He claims these students were here to learn and study, not to disturb the peace and cause a “ruckus.” He claims these students are a national security risk.

They’re avoiding questions and telling lies; all the while, the president seems uninvolved in the decision-making process.

Our country has had a confusing and sloppy introduction to what this administration will bring moving forward. Will this country “boom” as promised, or will we be left behind in the ignorance and nihilism of an unfit leader?

Below is a list of people targeted by ICE:

—

Fabian Schmidt– Targeted March 7

-German national, who has had a green card since 2008, was arrested and interrogated at the Boston Logan International Airport. He is being held in the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls, Rhode Island. He required medical attention at some point during the initial interrogation and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Mahmoud Khali– Targeted March 8

-Was a lead negotiator during a pro-Palestine protest at Columbia University last year. He did not take part in the protest directly. He was arrested by plainclothes officers in front of his eight-month pregnant wife. He is currently being held in the LaSalle Detention Center in Jena, Louisiana. The first person to be detained for their support of a free Palestine. There are no criminal charges brought against Mahmoud and a judge has blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to deport him until trial. He wrote a letter while incarcerated that has since gone viral.

Dr. Rasha Alawieh– Targeted March 10,

-Denied reentry to the country after attending the funeral of a Hezbollah leader. He has since self-deported.

Yunseo Chung– Targeted March 10

-21-year-old York County valedictorian, targeted after her participation in a Columbia University sit-in protest. She sued Trump and top officials to prevent her deportation. She is a green card holder. She is currently in hiding and a federal judge has ordered the Trump Administration to halt its efforts to arrest and deport Chung.

Leqaa Kordia– Targeted March 15

-Palestinian native from the West Bank. The Department of Homeland Security has said her visa was terminated in 2022 “for lack of attendance.” She was previously arrested in April 2024 for attending a protest.

Camila Muńoz– Targeted March 15

-Arrested after arriving home from her honeymoon in Puerto Rico. Targeted by an immigration officer and asked if she was an American citizen, she is currently being detained in an ICE detention center. Her husband was a Trump supporter and they have watched their life savings disappear into lawyer fees and to cover her bond.

Momodou Taal– Targeted March 17

-A UK and Gambian citizen attempting to get his doctorate in African studies was denied a bid to immediately stop the government from attempting to deport him. He is a Cornell University student who participated in pro-Palestine protests which were allegedly disruptive. He was suspended for his protest and was completing his studies online. He had recently been informed his visa had already been revoked and the government just had trouble locating him.

Badar Khan Suri– Targeted March 19

-He is an Indian scholar who was arrested for his father-in-law’s connection to the pro-Palestine conflict. He is hopeful his son won’t be deported.

Ranjani Srinivasan– Targeted March 20

-Indian citizen and a doctoral student, self-deported to Canada.

Rumeysa Ozturk– Targeted March 25

-Turkish native going to Tufts University for her PhD was arrested on her way to Eid Mubarak, a blessed feast, when she was confronted by 6 individuals in masks who handcuffed her and kidnapped her, sending her to a facility in Basile, Louisiana. It took her lawyer 20 hours to even figure out where she was. Her only involvement in anything related to the Palestine/Israel conflict is her co-writing an op-ed encouraging her university to recognize the genocide taking place in Gaza. Here is video of her arrest.

Alireza Doroudi– Targeted March 25

-University of Alabama doctoral student, he is being held in the same detention center as Mahmoud Khali. DHS claims Dorodudi poses a significant national security concern; however he has not committed any crimes or has participated in any anti-government protest.

Aditya Wahyu Harsono– Targeted March 27

-Father of a special needs infant, Aditya was confronted at work and taken into custody despite having a legal work visa. His lawyer said, “His wife has been in a state of shock and exhaustion. DHS has weaponized the immigration system to serve just an entirely different purpose, which is to instill fear.”

Mohsen Mahdawi– Targeted April 14

-Detained as he arrived to take a citizenship test and validate his citizenship. He had been relentlessly targeted by online hate groups. He is currently fighting for his rights.