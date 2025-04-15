OPINION | Social media is more than just entertainment

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

From Vine to Musical.ly to TikTok, people across generations have flocked to new short-form video content platforms. These apps may inevitably be deleted, but audiences continue to seek their next outlet.

According to research by Global WebIndex, 63.9% of the population engages with social media daily. TikTok and Instagram have been at the forefront of our digital culture, shaping trends, influencing consumer behavior and redefining how we connect, share and consume content.

The benefits are limitless. Users can connect simultaneously worldwide, building relationships, personal or business. Small businesses can use it to boost audience engagement, find sponsorships and drive traffic to their websites or businesses.

Local small business owner Elana Guillory launched her first products in November 2023 and has become a thriving brand for Hammond/Ponchatoula-themed merchandise. Although her business can stand alone, Instagram has been influential in spreading the word about her products.

Without a physical storefront, her customers are only able to contact her through markets, in-person sales or on her website.

“Instagram helps build credibility. It allows people to discover my business through upcoming markets or my website. It also helps me come across as more personal – like an actual human – when I share behind-the-scenes moments of what I do. I think that adds to the success of my brand, especially when I get to share my story and how I started everything,” Guillory said.

Like many others, I have found my voice on these apps. I can be vulnerable and share my creativity with the world. I have taken advantage of social media’s perks to promote my photography and graphic design, sharing my work across dozens of accounts.

In particular, I feel most comfortable on Instagram, which allows my work to reach thousands of like-minded individuals. The algorithm even helps showcase my work to potential employers in my field.

There are millions of stories about these apps improving lives, either by going viral individually or by a community showing empathy and kindness and donating to help support someone in need.

Aside from the business aspect, I, like many in my generation, simply enjoy entertainment. From dance and cooking to true crime and comedy, social media offers endless content that can offer a good laugh or good cry or provide just a few simple minutes of distraction.

After a long day, my social battery is dead, and I want to just sink into my couch and scroll. It is my chance to decompress and catch up on news, trends, etc. I can choose to engage back or simply enjoy the content in peace. I have been learning cooking lessons and finding new restaurants or places to visit. The possibilities are endless.

With our generation exhibiting shorter attention spans and preferring fast, engaging content, Instagram and TikTok are paving the way for future generations and how they will consume media. Learning how to use these apps to your advantage or have the risk of getting left behind.

Many may argue that apps like Instagram and TikTok control us and that we have become slaves to social media and technology. However, being a slave implies a lack of free will. You have the choice to use these apps or not.

They must be used in moderation, like most things in life. Limit your screen time, monitor your algorithm and be mindful of the content you consume to maintain a healthy digital balance.

Social media is a tool – one that can either enhance our lives or consume them, depending on how we choose to engage. Whether for business, creativity or entertainment, it’s up to us to find the balance between utilizing its advantages and maintaining control over our digital habits.