OPINION | ‘Anora’ shines brightest during Hollywood’s biggest night

The 97th Academy Awards Ceremony delivered its verdict. The show, which aired on Sunday, March 2, was officially watched by 19.69 million people, the best performance of the Oscars award in the past five years.

Last year’s Palme d’Or winner, “Anora”, won despite a chaotic and unpredictable race. The film won five Oscars and beat favorites such as “The Brutalist,” “Wicked” and “Emilia Perez” to win the Best Picture nomination.

Dramedy “Anora” was by far my favorite movie that I have watched recently. I know many people were expecting “The Substance” to win; however, I think that movie was quite overrated, and I honestly didn’t get the hype.

Sean Baker, the director of “Anora,” is known for his bold and independent filmmaking. He has written his name into the history of film by winning four Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing. The only person to win four Oscars in one night was Walt Disney in 1952, but his wins were for different projects.

Baker became the first person to win four Oscars in one evening for the same film. I’ve heard controversial opinions about Baker’s films, saying he adds too many sex scenes, especially in “Anora.” However, I think it was completely justified since the movie portrays the life of a sex worker.

Anora’s star Mikey Madison also won Best Actress, making history for being the first Gen Z actress to receive the award. So many people expected Demi Moore to win the award for “The Substance,” but in the end, young star Madison got the gold.

Adrian Brody won Best Actor for his performance in Brady Corbet’s American drama “The Brutalist,” where he plays architect and Holocaust survivor Laszlo Toth. Brody became the first person to win in the leading actor category in his first two nominations.

The most awaited award for me was the Best Supporting Actor. I was so proud to see my fellow Russian Yura Borisov being nominated for “Anora”. His role was controversial for many, but I got to see how perfectly he reflected Russian empathy and mentality in “Anora.”

What makes me even more proud is that beloved actor and Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr. pointed out Borisov’s performance: “A breakthrough role. Brother, you have a great future, you are in the right place. Am I right? Yes!”

However, Kieran Culkin bypassed my favorite nominee, winning Best Supporting Actor for his role in the movie “A Real Pain.”

Zoe Saldaña won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in “Emilia Perez”. This movie also won the award for the Best Song “El Mal.”

History was also made in the “Best Animated Film” nomination — “Flow,” directed by Gints Zilbalodis, won the award. “Flow” is the first Latvian film to win an Oscar.. Like many, I expected “Inside Out 2” to win the award given Disney’s stature and the success of the first “Inside Out.”.

The movie “The Substance” was expected to win so many awards, yet “Anora” was shining. “The Substance” still managed to win the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, which is totally deserved because the costumes in the movie were insane and so realistic.

The ceremony was moved multiple times due to severe fires in the area at the beginning of the year. Firefighters who were fighting the natural disaster in Los Angeles also took the stage. The audience greeted them with a standing ovation, which I think was honestly the most underrated yet wholesome moment of the whole event.