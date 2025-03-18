The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

OPINION | ‘Anora’ shines brightest during Hollywood’s biggest night

Kate Oborina, Staff Reporter March 18, 2025
Kate Oborina
The acting award winners from the 2025 Academy Awards, from left: Adrien Brody, Best Actor (The Brutalist); Mikey Madison, Best Actress (Anora); Zoe Saldaña, Best Supporting Actress (Emilia Pérez); Kieran Culkin, Best Supporting Actor (A Real Pain)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The 97th Academy Awards Ceremony delivered its verdict. The show, which aired on Sunday, March 2, was officially watched by 19.69 million people, the best performance of the Oscars award in the past five years.

Last year’s Palme d’Or winner, “Anora”, won despite a chaotic and unpredictable race. The film won five Oscars and beat favorites such as “The Brutalist,” “Wicked” and “Emilia Perez” to win the Best Picture nomination. 

Dramedy “Anora” was by far my favorite movie that I have watched recently. I know many people were expecting “The Substance” to win; however, I think that movie was quite overrated, and I honestly didn’t get the hype. 

Sean Baker, the director of “Anora,” is known for his bold and independent filmmaking. He has written his name into the history of film by winning four Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing. The only person to win four Oscars in one night was Walt Disney in 1952, but his wins were for different projects. 

Baker became the first person to win four Oscars in one evening for the same film. I’ve heard controversial opinions about Baker’s films, saying he adds too many sex scenes, especially in “Anora.” However, I think it was completely justified since the movie portrays the life of a sex worker. 

Anora’s star Mikey Madison also won Best Actress, making history for being the first Gen Z actress to receive the award. So many people expected Demi Moore to win the award for “The Substance,” but in the end, young star Madison got the gold.

Adrian Brody won Best Actor for his performance in Brady Corbet’s American drama “The Brutalist,” where he plays architect and Holocaust survivor Laszlo Toth. Brody became the first person to win in the leading actor category in his first two nominations.

The most awaited award for me was the Best Supporting Actor. I was so proud to see my fellow Russian Yura Borisov being nominated for “Anora”. His role was controversial for many, but I got to see how perfectly he reflected Russian empathy and mentality in “Anora.” 

What makes me even more proud is that beloved actor and Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr. pointed out Borisov’s performance: “A breakthrough role. Brother, you have a great future, you are in the right place. Am I right? Yes!”

However, Kieran Culkin bypassed my favorite nominee, winning Best Supporting Actor for his role in the movie “A Real Pain.” 

Zoe Saldaña won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in “Emilia Perez”. This movie also won the award for the Best Song “El Mal.” 

History was also made in the “Best Animated Film” nomination — “Flow,” directed by Gints Zilbalodis, won the award. “Flow” is the first Latvian film to win an Oscar.. Like many, I expected “Inside Out 2” to win the award given Disney’s stature and the success of the first “Inside Out.”. 

The movie “The Substance” was expected to win so many awards, yet “Anora” was shining. “The Substance” still managed to win the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, which is totally deserved because the costumes in the movie were insane and so realistic. 

The ceremony was moved multiple times due to severe fires in the area at the beginning of the year. Firefighters who were fighting the natural disaster in Los Angeles also took the stage. The audience greeted them with a standing ovation, which I think was honestly the most underrated yet wholesome moment of the whole event.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Kate Oborina
Kate Oborina, Staff Reporter
Kate Oborina is a sports communication major with a marketing minor. She joined The Lion’s Roar staff in the fall of 2022. After graduating in May 2025, Kate wants to pursue a career in the media field. Kate is an international student-athlete from Russia, she loves to travel and explore new places. In her free time, Kate enjoys creating content, taking photos, reading and spending time with her friends.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$650
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Manestream Podcast | SLU Celebs S1E1: Miss Southeastern 2025
Manestream Podcast | The Roomies 2025
A group of students pose for a photo, enjoying their time at the ball.
Runway-ready lions attend Mardi Gras ball
OPINION | Scandalous Grammys is back: 2025 edition
REVIEW | The unexpected success of The Penguin
REVIEW | New “Nosferatu” film brings a sinister yet sultry adaptation
REVIEW | New “Nosferatu” film brings a sinister yet sultry adaptation
More in Opinion
The Student Union was a gathering point for student discussions.
OPINION I Echoes of apathy loom over Southeastern
A Pentecostal preacher from Consuming Fire Fellowship bellows out a sermon to SLU passersby.
OPINION | Consuming Fire and the consequences of free speech
REVIEW | Tyler, The Creator sets rap benchmark with “Chromakopia”
REVIEW | Tyler, The Creator sets rap benchmark with “Chromakopia”
OPINION | Victoria’s Secret Angels return with better, more diverse show
OPINION | Victoria’s Secret Angels return with better, more diverse show
OPINION | Sentiments in the wake of Trump's 2024 victory
OPINION | Sentiments in the wake of Trump's 2024 victory
Sean Baker and the cast of his 2024 film "Anora" appear at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. From left: Yuriy Borisov, Sean Baker, Mikey Madison, Karren Karagulian and Vache Tovmasyan.
REVIEW | Excellent “Anora” delivers aching theatre experience
More in Showcase
Essential work varied from person to person. In news editor Lindsay Miller's case, she was a server, and her job got flipped upside down.
Strawberry Prism | Being essential amidst global chaos
Lady Lions players from left, Jalencia Pierre, Taylor Bell, Tyreona Sibley and Kaili Chamberlin return to the court following a timeout.
Lady Lions fall short in SLC Tournament championship
Graduate SLU guard Alexius Horne launches a three against UIW in the semifinals of the Southland Conference Women's Basketball Tournament Championship at the Legacy Center in Lake Charles.
SLU overpowers UIW, books championship berth
Lucky Ameh and Anyah Matthews address the crowd at the Mardi Gras Centennial Ball.
The good times kept roarin' at the Centennial Ball
Maria Detillier, a junior infielder, eyes the pitcher and prepares to swing.
SLU softball sweeps East Texas
Students gathered at the breezeway for the Get Engaged event to connect with other students, student organizations, or Greek life.
Growing the pride, Southeastern sees its biggest spring yet
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$650
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal