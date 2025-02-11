OPINION | Scandalous Grammys is back: 2025 edition

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Despite the major wildfire that ravaged the city, the 67th Grammy Awards were hosted in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2. The awards ceremony included a fundraiser for the fire victims.

I love the Grammys with all its celebrity drama, so I was looking forward to what 2025 would bring us.

This year, Beyoncé became the leader in the number of nominations; her album Cowboy Carter was nominated in 11 categories. As a result, she won four awards, including Album of the Year (for the Cowboy Carter record) and Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group for “II Most Wanted,” a duet with Miley Cyrus.

I honestly was shocked she won Best Album of the Year because I couldn’t remember any songs from the Cowboy Carter record besides “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Beyoncé’s reaction to winning the Best Country Album category instantly became a meme all over the internet.

Many online accused Beyoncé of buying a victory. Neither Beyoncé’s deliberate modesty at the ceremony nor her surprise when hearing her name and collecting the award softened the online audience. She was bombarded with disgusting hate comments online.

My predictions for “Album of the Year” were either Billie Eilish’s unbelievable Hit Me Hard and Soft or Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet. While she didn’t deserve the hate she received, hearing Beyoncé’s name as the winner was still quite disappointing.

The leader in the number of wins was Kendrick Lamar, who performed as a headliner at the Super Bowl in New Orleans during the game’s halftime show. His mega-viral diss song against Drake, “Not Like Us,” was the hit of 2024, so I think he deserved his Grammy wins.

Singers Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX won their first career gold gramophones, while Shakira received the award for Best Latin Pop Album from Jennifer Lopez.

Pop star Taylor Swift left the Grammys without awards this year, but she managed to be in the spotlight — the singer was a presenter. She also became a huge meme all over TikTok for her casual dances during the show. Looking at her, I thought, “Is she Taylor Swift or just one of us?”

As with any huge event full of celebrities, the 2025 Grammys simply could not pass by without at least a handful of scandalous moments.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori caused a stir at the ceremony by arriving without invitations. The rapper and his wife appeared on the red carpet at the very beginning of the evening: he was in black, and she was in a fur coat. Bianca threw it off, remaining in front of the photographers in a completely transparent dress, which shocked everyone. A few minutes later, the police escorted the couple out of the ceremony.

I honestly wasn’t shocked by this behavior since this couple tends to make scandalous moves for attention and remind everyone about their existence. It is just crazy what people do for fame.

The Weeknd’s return to the Grammys is also a topic to discuss. He is my favorite artist, and I was screaming when I saw him performing new songs, “Cry for Me” and “Timeless,” on his latest album, “Hurry Up Tomorrow.” In 2021, the Canadian megastar publicly announced a boycott of the award, as he was not nominated, but as we can see, he changed his mind this year.

Another memorable moment of this year’s Grammys was Lady Gaga’s appearance during the commercial break, where she showed the music video for her new single “Abracadabra.” Time goes by, but the iconic performer never ceases to impress.

Overall, I enjoyed watching the Grammys, even though I didn’t get to see Billie Eilish, one of my favorite artists, win the award. I loved the show and its scandalous moments that will be historical for the Grammy Awards ceremony.