Athenian classic ‘Antigone’ gets reimagined

Southeastern Theatre’s production of “Antigone: In These Times” opens at 7:30 p.m. this evening. The production will be outside of Pottle Hall from tonight until Saturday.

Written and directed by Southeastern’s theater instructor, Dr. Anne-Liese Fox, “Antigone: In These Times” is a modern adaptation of Sophocles’ classic. The script includes student contributions and original music and sound design from senior vocal education major Connor Planchard.

The original “Antigone” is centered on themes typical of Athenian tragedies like power, pride and law – all of which find new resonance in this new version from the students and faculty. Their adaptation tackles a myriad of modern social justice issues, allowing for a deeper connection with the audience.

Several theatre faculty members helped bring “Antigone” to life, including professors in visual art and design Steve Schepker, who worked on lighting design, and Mona Jahani, who designed the costumes.

Travis Nevers, a sophomore theatre major, plays the antagonist Creon, the King of Thebes. He said the role pushed him to work harder as an actor.

“I love playing the villain, but this guy is a real piece of work. This role has challenged me to research and explore a very real person who this character embodies that I do not agree with whatsoever,” Nevers said.

“Antigone: In These Times” is the final production of the 2024-2025 Southeastern Theater Mainstage Season. It runs for 1 hour and 10 minutes and is free for all attendees.

Fox said, “Sophocles’ “Antigone” has been raising important questions about the rights of the individual and the power of the state for millennia. It has hit on how the political is personal. I have been fascinated by “Antigone” since I was a teenager. Antigone’s courage and willingness to die for what she believes is just and right still inspires me.”