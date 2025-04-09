The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Athenian classic ‘Antigone’ gets reimagined

Eva Saladino, A&E Editor April 9, 2025
Roselyn Rivas
The cast of “Antigone: In These Times” perform among the oak trees outside Pottle Hall.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern Theatre’s production of “Antigone: In These Times” opens at 7:30 p.m. this evening. The production will be outside of Pottle Hall from tonight until Saturday. 

Written and directed by Southeastern’s theater instructor, Dr. Anne-Liese Fox, “Antigone: In These Times” is a modern adaptation of Sophocles’ classic. The script includes student contributions and original music and sound design from senior vocal education major Connor Planchard. 

The original “Antigone” is centered on themes typical of Athenian tragedies like power, pride and law – all of which find new resonance in this new version from the students and faculty. Their adaptation tackles a myriad of modern social justice issues, allowing for a deeper connection with the audience. 

Several theatre faculty members helped bring “Antigone” to life, including professors in visual art and design Steve Schepker, who worked on lighting design, and Mona Jahani, who designed the costumes. 

Travis Nevers, a sophomore theatre major, plays the antagonist Creon, the King of Thebes. He said the role pushed him to work harder as an actor. 

“I love playing the villain, but this guy is a real piece of work. This role has challenged me to research and explore a very real person who this character embodies that I do not agree with whatsoever,” Nevers said.

“Antigone: In These Times” is the final production of the 2024-2025 Southeastern Theater Mainstage Season. It runs for 1 hour and 10 minutes and is free for all attendees.

Fox said, “Sophocles’ “Antigone” has been raising important questions about the rights of the individual and the power of the state for millennia. It has hit on how the political is personal. I have been fascinated by “Antigone” since I was a teenager. Antigone’s courage and willingness to die for what she believes is just and right still inspires me.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributors
Eva Saladino
Eva Saladino, A&E Editor
Eva Saladino is an English major from Covington who has been with The Lion’s Roar since March of 2023. She began as a staff reporter and now stands as the Arts and Entertainment editor and plans to graduate in the Fall of 2025. Eva intends to let her love for writing guide her into a professional career she is proud of. She also hopes to one day live in New York and write and publish her own children’s book. Eva loves nature, going to farmer’s markets and watching romcoms.
Roselyn Rivas
Roselyn Rivas, Social Media Content Manager
Roselyn Rivas is a strategic communication major from Gonzales. She recently joined The Lion’s Roar in Fall 2024 and is excited to be on the team. She also holds the role of social media strategist for the Association of Latin American Students, which is an organization dedicated to empowering the Latin community. Planning to graduate in 2026, Rosie aspires to have a career as a social media executive for high-end brands such as Apple or Glossier. When she’s not surfing the media and creating graphics, you can find her with her cats, drinking coffee or with family.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$675
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Director Osgood Perkins' second film "The Monkey" follows a pair of brothers dealing with a murderous toy monkey. (2025)
OPINION | “The Monkey” twists horror with a dash of comedy
Soloists shine in spring concert
The cast of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" comes together after performing a musical number.
Spelling bee play D-E-L-I-G-H-T-S audiences
Raynia Johnson and her fiber art poem Outside In at the juried student exhibition.
Students showcase original art at juried exhibition
Manestream Podcast | Cozy with Rosie S1E1: Unboxing Calico Critters and Our Insecurities
The acting award winners from the 2025 Academy Awards, from left: Adrien Brody, Best Actor (The Brutalist); Mikey Madison, Best Actress (Anora); Zoe Saldaña, Best Supporting Actress (Emilia Pérez); Kieran Culkin, Best Supporting Actor (A Real Pain)
OPINION | 'Anora' shines brightest during Hollywood's biggest night
More in On Campus
A student sits outside Meade Hall. (April 7, 2025)
SLU earns recognition from recent college rankings
Ann Carruth, the Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, is among the first to use the new VR technology in Tinsley.
Tinsley unveils new VR learning lab
SGA President Kyle Hidalgo speaks to attendees at the remembrance ceremony for Keishell Young.
SGA holds remembrance ceremony for Keishell Young
Lion's redshirt senior ace Brennan Stuprich fires up the crowd after a key strikeout against McNeese Friday night at the Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.
The Lions fought hard but fell short against McNeese
The 2025 SGA elections run from Monday, March 24-Wednesday, March 26.
Students’ guide to the 2025 SGA spring elections
SGA Chief Justice candidates Raydan Riley and Kayla Edwards speak to students during the Meet the Candidates forum in the Student Union Breezeway.
2025 SGA candidates share positions during meet and greet
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$675
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal