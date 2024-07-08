The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar

The glamour of the Miss Louisiana competition

Sabrina Benoit, Staff Reporter July 8, 2024
Provided by Miss Southeastern
Miss Southeastern, Shelby Bordelon (third from left), and other Miss Louisiana contestants at the Bayou Bowl event.
Miss Southeastern 2024 Shelby Bordelon competed in the annual Miss Louisiana competition in Monroe.

Bordelon, a senior strategic communication major, was a first-time participant and was awarded the Newcomer Talent Preliminary Award and the Overall Talent Award on opening night. She also placed in the top 11 of the competition. 

“Being awarded with these scholarships was such a surreal feeling. I felt nothing but joy and pride knowing I was the top-scoring talent of the group. I still feel like it was a dream. It was such an amazing feeling,” she said. 

 Bordelon said she met some amazing people throughout the week.

“This past week at Miss Louisiana was an experience I’ll never be able to put into words. I met 31 amazing women across the state of Louisiana and I can genuinely say they will be a part of my life forever. I left this week feeling so grateful and blessed to have even qualified to be a part of it. It was amazing,” Bordelon said.

The participants had a busy but fun-filled week with all kinds of different events where they got to know each other. 

The week included several preliminary events, such as welcome dinners, fashion shows and press conferences.

Shelby Bordelon smiles with a resident at Georgia Tucker, Ms. Dibble. (Provided by Miss Southeastern)

“There were so many amazing events we attended, but I think my two favorites were going bowling at Bayou Bowl and going to visit residents at Georgia Tucker. I met the sweetest woman named Ms. Dibble, who brought a huge smile to my face. It was so sweet getting to meet and interact with all of the residents,” Bordelon said. 

The four contestants from Southeastern included 2024 Miss Southeastern Shelby Bordelon, Miss Twin Cities Kobi Painting, Miss Louisiana Port City Lily Gayle and Miss New Orleans Megan Magri

 Bordelon is the latest Miss Southeastern titleholder to compete at Miss Louisiana. 

“I felt nothing but pride knowing I was representing our university at Miss Louisiana. Getting to spend the week with our other precious Miss Southeasterns was so much fun and definitely made the week memorable,” Bordelon said. 

She shared she was still in shock from all the awards she received over the weekend. 

“Going into this week, my goal was to make the top eleven. Never in a million years did I think I was going to double prelim in talent. Placing in the top eleven made me realize how blessed I am to have all of my hard work and preparation leading up to Miss Louisiana being recognized. Standing amongst the other 10 amazing women who were chosen for the top eleven as well was a feeling I will never forget. This was seriously the best week of my life,” Bordelon said. 

Visit the Miss Louisiana Instagram or their website for more information on the competition.

