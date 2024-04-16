The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

With an eye on the crown, Miss Southeastern prepares for Miss Louisiana

Eva Saladino and Tamea MadisonApril 16, 2024
Miss+Southeastern+poses+proudly+with+her+crown+held+high.+
Haley Dupre
Miss Southeastern poses proudly with her crown held high.

Crowned as Miss Southeastern 2024, Shelby Bordelon, the 64th titleholder, is preparing for the annual Miss Louisiana competition. Bordelon, a senior strategic communication major, will venture to Monroe and compete on the big stage alongside other titleholders. 

Boredelon was introduced to the pageant world with the Cinderella International Scholarship program, which she participated in from age four until 2021. Last September, she began preparing for the Miss Southeastern competition.

As she excitedly anticipates the Miss Louisiana competition, Bordelon is reflecting on all aspects that helped her secure the SLU crown. 

“I’ve been friends with previous winners of this competition along with my boss who was Miss Southeastern 2018, so I’ve heard a lot about the program and how much it means to them,” Bordelon stated. “To me, Miss Southeastern is someone that everyone can look up to as a role model and I thought it would be a great experience.”

 Growing up in Sunshine, Louisiana, Bordelon looked up to her mom and aunt, who also competed in pageants. Her mom was Miss Baton Rouge in 1990 and Miss Independence Bowl in 1993.

“Shelby is one of the most genuine people you will ever meet, and she is passionate about everything she does. I am beyond proud of her and watching her live her best life is just incredible,” said Renee, Bordelon’s mother. 

In addition to being Miss Southeastern, Bordelon is also the university’s current Coca-Cola campus ambassador. 

“Hearing stories about my family when they were younger being involved and the opportunities that it provided them really propelled me to want to get involved,” Bordelon said.

Once Bordelon graduates in December, she plans to enroll in Southeastern’s strategic communication graduate program with the hopes of working full-time for Coca-Cola, either at its headquarters or a marketing agency. 

Bordelon walked away with more than just the main title from this year’s Miss Southeastern competition, receiving the People’s Choice, Red Carpet, and Talent Awards.

For the talent portion of the competition, Bordelon performed “Love Will Come and Find Me Again,” a song from Bandstand the Musical.

Reflecting on her song choice, Bordelon shared, “I grew up in the performing arts world and went to a performing arts studio my entire life. I fell in love with musical theatre and Broadway and I really loved that song and thought that it would be great to perform.”

Contestants in the Miss Southeastern competition must select a community service initiative to educate and promote throughout their campaign.  

Bordelon created “Shelby’s Social Canvas.”  She explained that her initiative advocates and educates everyone on cultivating healthy habits on social media. 

Bordelon hopes the title of Miss Southeastern allows her to be a shining example for all. 

“I want to just encourage people to get involved and branch out into something they normally wouldn’t do. Just try something new, and don’t be scared,” she said.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Eva Saladino, Staff Reporter
Eva Saladino is an English major with a concentration in creative writing. She has been a member of The Lion's Roar team since March of 2023 and works as a staff reporter. She hopes to have a children's book published after she graduates college and hopes to work as an environmental writer for the National Parks Magazine.
Tamea Madison, Staff Reporter
Tamea Madison is an early childhood education major from Slidell. She joined The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2023. She enjoys reading, theatre and photography. After she graduates, she plans to teach first grade.
Haley Dupre, Photography Editor
Haley Dupre' is a sports communication major from Donaldsonville. She joined our team in Oct. 2021 as a reporter. In addition to her contributions to Student Publications, Haley actively participates in managing SLU Track and Field's social media channels. With her passion for capturing photos, she aspires to build a career in sports photography.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
REVIEW | Hozier’s EP Unheard speaks volumes
REVIEW | Hozier’s EP 'Unheard' speaks volumes
Ava Holloway, a senior ceramics major, posing with pieces of her senior project. Each body of red clay will contain a thematic significance.
Hot out of the kiln: Ceramics majors prepare final projects for Senior Exhibition
Laila Stevens (left) and Shani Peters (right) posing for photo after the Artist Talk event on March 19.
Art and activism combine in the work of Shani Peters and Laila Stevens
Kali Norton, photographer and owner of The Creative Studio, sits posing with her photography equipment.
Kali Norton’s journey to capture creativity
Students, Daja Newsome and Rayan Reese pose outside the Science Building Annex showcasing their personal styles.
Spotting individuality and style on campus
Southeastern alumna Elana Guillory founded her own business titled Elanas Graphics.
Local artist’s new business gives Hammond a splash of color
More in On Campus
Captain Emily Anthony, director of the Office of Military and Veteran Success on campus, speaking to spectators as a part of a Womens History Month Lecture on March 12.
Military and Veteran Success director encourages students to embrace career changes
Some of SLUs Black students attended the African-American Alumnis and the Black Student Unions Candids and Conversations, an event in the Student Union Theater where Black alumni spoke to current students, providing them with advice after graduation.
Black alumni panel offers post-grad advice
Southeastern alumni and donors mingle while trying a variety of foods from restaurants in the Hammond and Northshore area.
Thirty-ninth Chef’s Evening fosters community and provides scholarships for students
Manestream Podcast | Take a Paws S4E2: Commuting vs. Living on Campus
The Tinsley Hall doors welcome students to the Office of Student Accessibility Services.
Exploring accommodation services provided by the Office of Student Accessibility Services
Lorri Davis, Damien Echols and David Armand discuss Echols fight against death row.
Freed death row inmate discusses overcoming injustice and finding freedom

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2024 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *