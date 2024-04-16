With an eye on the crown, Miss Southeastern prepares for Miss Louisiana

Haley Dupre Miss Southeastern poses proudly with her crown held high.

Crowned as Miss Southeastern 2024, Shelby Bordelon, the 64th titleholder, is preparing for the annual Miss Louisiana competition. Bordelon, a senior strategic communication major, will venture to Monroe and compete on the big stage alongside other titleholders.

Boredelon was introduced to the pageant world with the Cinderella International Scholarship program, which she participated in from age four until 2021. Last September, she began preparing for the Miss Southeastern competition.

As she excitedly anticipates the Miss Louisiana competition, Bordelon is reflecting on all aspects that helped her secure the SLU crown.

“I’ve been friends with previous winners of this competition along with my boss who was Miss Southeastern 2018, so I’ve heard a lot about the program and how much it means to them,” Bordelon stated. “To me, Miss Southeastern is someone that everyone can look up to as a role model and I thought it would be a great experience.”

Growing up in Sunshine, Louisiana, Bordelon looked up to her mom and aunt, who also competed in pageants. Her mom was Miss Baton Rouge in 1990 and Miss Independence Bowl in 1993.

“Shelby is one of the most genuine people you will ever meet, and she is passionate about everything she does. I am beyond proud of her and watching her live her best life is just incredible,” said Renee, Bordelon’s mother.

In addition to being Miss Southeastern, Bordelon is also the university’s current Coca-Cola campus ambassador.

“Hearing stories about my family when they were younger being involved and the opportunities that it provided them really propelled me to want to get involved,” Bordelon said.

Once Bordelon graduates in December, she plans to enroll in Southeastern’s strategic communication graduate program with the hopes of working full-time for Coca-Cola, either at its headquarters or a marketing agency.

Bordelon walked away with more than just the main title from this year’s Miss Southeastern competition, receiving the People’s Choice, Red Carpet, and Talent Awards.

For the talent portion of the competition, Bordelon performed “Love Will Come and Find Me Again,” a song from Bandstand the Musical.

Reflecting on her song choice, Bordelon shared, “I grew up in the performing arts world and went to a performing arts studio my entire life. I fell in love with musical theatre and Broadway and I really loved that song and thought that it would be great to perform.”

Contestants in the Miss Southeastern competition must select a community service initiative to educate and promote throughout their campaign.

Bordelon created “Shelby’s Social Canvas.” She explained that her initiative advocates and educates everyone on cultivating healthy habits on social media.

Bordelon hopes the title of Miss Southeastern allows her to be a shining example for all.

“I want to just encourage people to get involved and branch out into something they normally wouldn’t do. Just try something new, and don’t be scared,” she said.